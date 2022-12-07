Tuesday was the return of “one of the greatest days to be a Grand Junction Lion,” according to member Brad McCloud.
GJ Lions Club members gathered at Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar for lunch and a celebration of the club’s 19th annual Random Acts of Kindness program. The restaurant was garnished in Christmas decorations, making for an appropriate venue for a day to celebrate the spirit of giving.
Each year, GJ Lions Club members in good standing receive $100 from the club to go toward any random act of kindness in the community that they want to support. Members sign an affidavit to specify where they pledged or will pledge their money, with the recipient receiving part of the affidavit to let them know where the gift came from.
In the past, Random Acts of Kindness donations have helped people pay utility bills, cover prescription costs, provide child care for working mothers and buy blankets or meals.
According to the GJ Lions Club, the Random Acts of Kindness program has generated more than $400,000 in local donations and gifts.
“It’s a day we all look forward to every year,” said GJ Lions Club President Andrew Weber.
“It’s an opportunity for us to help the community out, especially this time of year during the holiday season, and really find somebody that’s in need; someone that we may not be in contact with on a normal basis, someone we can come across that’s really just looking for a little extra hope this time of year. It also brings a lot of joy to us Lions to do this. A lot of us Lions match the gift or exceed the gift, above and beyond the $100 that we give away, and it really brings the Christmas spirit.”
Reford Theobold, a member of the club, spoke about the Random Acts of Kindness program’s origins from two decades ago.
“It was a friend of somebody in a rotary club in California that hands out free packages of flower seeds, and he said, ‘Flower seeds? We can do better than that.’ It was inspired by that one-up to the extreme,” Theobold said.
Different members of the GJ Lions Club spoke about their experiences in helping community members, emphasizing the individual element of the initiative that makes it stand out from the club’s other projects.
One of the factors that make the Random Acts of Kindness program so special to so many GJ Lions Club members is that the inspiration for who to help can come from anywhere.
“It’s a way to have an impact for people where it makes it very real to them because it’s on a personal level,” Theobold said. “People will find somebody in line at a pharmacy or at a laundromat, or people who are at a toy store and the kids are saying, ‘Can we get this,’ and the mom says, ‘We don’t have the money for that.’ It’s very unique and very much a way to get people involved in the spirit of lionism and the spirit of Christmas.”
Weber echoed Theobold’s thoughts on how the Random Acts of Kindness program incentivizes GJ Lions Club members to pay extra attention to their surroundings to see who’s struggling this holiday season for whatever reason.
“It’s whatever’s pulling at their heartstrings,” Weber said. “In years past, people come in contact with somebody that may be buying coffee, they may be at the grocery store, and they see somebody in need, or maybe someone’s just having a bad day and they need a reason to smile. This is a good way to do that.”