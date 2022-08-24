Community representatives from local organizations are recognized by the Grand Junction Lions Club at the Warehouse 25Sixty-Five Kitchen & Bar on Tuesday. The Lions Club distributed more than $116,000 in this round of donations.
With proceeds raised from the 93rd annual raffle and carnival in February, the club is able to help fund more than $124,000 to 13 organizations this year through its Community Betterment Committee.
Grant recipients that received funds, which totaled $116,215 on Tuesday included: Community Hospital, $45,000, toward its cancer center; Colorado Mesa University, $40,000, for its PA Program Medical building; Clifton Christian Church Food Bank, $25,000, for facility addition/remodel; and Gateway – Unaweep Fire District, $6,215, for a wildfire brush truck.
Listening meeting for Highway 6
The Colorado Department of Transportation has scheduled a listening session to learn more about roadway alignment and intersection configurations design alternatives for U.S. Highway 6 in Palisade around the Elberta intersection, specifically between 37 1/10th Road and Iowa Avenue.
CDOT has contracted with Muller Engineering Company for the project and members of that team will be on hand to discuss several design alternatives with the public in order to solicit feedback.
The meeting will be Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at the Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eight Street.
Members of the public will also have the opportunity to speak with Town of Palisade officials who will be on hand to discuss the Palisade Comprehensive plan.
Crash victim from Delta County
A 25-year-old Delta County man was identified as the person killed in a car crash late Saturday near E Road and Duffy Drive.
In a press release Tuesday, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office said the man killed was Jordan Turley of Austin, Colorado. Turley was the passenger in the vehicle, which crashed around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as an accident.
Woman found dead in park
A deceased woman found in Columbine Park on Saturday has been identified as 59-year-old Jimmie Reaves of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction Police responded to the park just before noon on Saturday for a 911 call about a deceased female. Police pronounced Reaves dead at the scene, and did not find anything suspicious or indicating criminal activity at the scene.
According to the coroner’s office, the cause and manner of death is pending but there was nothing suspicious noted so far in the investigation.
Rescue responds to vehicle fire
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Tuesday just before 1 p.m. near the 2700 Block of B ¼ Road.
According to a GJFD press release, a small bus was on fire near a structure. GJFD personnel contained the fire in the bus and did not let it spread to other structures.
The nearby home was undamaged, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
N.M. fire declared 100% contained
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
The blaze was sparked in the spring by two errant prescribed fires conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. More than 530 square miles (1,373 square kilometers) of the Rocky Mountain foothills burned, hundreds of homes were destroyed, livelihoods were lost and drinking water supplies were contaminated.
Local officials say there are years of work ahead of them to restore the landscape and protect against post-fire flooding.
San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley and her team have been working nonstop since the first plumes of smoke began rising from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. They helped coordinate the evacuation of thousands of people from small mountain villages and worked with the state and the city of Las Vegas as flames approached.
With the summer rainy season in full swing, Ansley said parts of northern New Mexico are flooding on a weekly basis.
“It’s going to be a long process and just because the fire is contained, we’re certainly not out of the woods,” she said Tuesday.
In addition to costs related to fighting the fire, federal emergency managers have paid out more than $4.5 million in aid to affected individuals and households and $6.7 million in low-interest loans for smalls businesses.
While more than 1,200 applications for individual assistance have been vetted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would not say how many total applications have been received or denied.
Some residents have voiced frustrations about denials over a lack of having a street address for their rural properties. Others have complained that federal officials don’t understand rural life in northern New Mexico and how fallout from the fire has affected them.
New Mexico’s major disaster declaration has been expanded to include flooding, mudflows and debris flows directly related to the wildfires. Dasha Castillo, a spokesperson for FEMA, said residents who already applied for wildfire disaster assistance just need to update their original application to include flooding.