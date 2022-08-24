082322 GJ Lions

Special to the Sentinel

Community representatives from local organizations are recognized by the Grand Junction Lions Club at the Warehouse 25Sixty-Five Kitchen & Bar on Tuesday. The Lions Club distributed more than $116,000 in this round of donations.

With proceeds raised from the 93rd annual raffle and carnival in February, the club is able to help fund more than $124,000 to 13 organizations this year through its Community Betterment Committee.

Grant recipients that received funds, which totaled $116,215 on Tuesday included: Community Hospital, $45,000, toward its cancer center; Colorado Mesa University, $40,000, for its PA Program Medical building; Clifton Christian Church Food Bank, $25,000, for facility addition/remodel; and Gateway – Unaweep Fire District, $6,215, for a wildfire brush truck.