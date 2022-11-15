The Grand Junction Lions Club announced its annual Hometown Hero Award on Tuesday.
The award, now in its 20th year, is given to a local resident who is not a member of the Grand Junction Lions Club.
This year’s recipient is Dirk Hoisington for his volunteer efforts in a number of different youth sports over the years.
Hoisington coached peewee wrestling from 1975 to 2019 where he impacted hundreds of young athletes.
Hoisington started coaching baseball in 1985, first with T-ball, then with Little League. His volunteering then transitioned to girls softball. He finally retired from coaching those two sports in 2020.
The Fruita Monument graduate also had an impact on the gridiron where he was a volunteer coach for Junior Football from 1975 to 2017.
All total, Hoisington coached 44 years of wrestling, 35 years of baseball and softball and 42 years of junior football. That’s 121 combined years of volunteer coaching.
Over all those years, as a volunteer coach, Hoisington impacted more than 1,000 young athletes in those four sports.
Hoisington played football, baseball and was on the wrestling team when he was at Fruita Monument High School.
His father, Art Hoisington, was one of the founders of Junior Football. At 19, Dirk started volunteering as a coach with Junior Football. The program was created for fifth through eighth graders. At that time, p[layers moved from the program to junior high school football teams, but eventually, the school district dropped the school football teams and Junior Football was the only place for young players to play the game.
Hoisington was given the Hometown Hero Award at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Horizon Drive.
Hoisington and previous winners have been unsung heroes in the community, identified as a volunteer whose work is generally unrecognized by the public.
According to a news release from the Grand Junction Lions Club, the award is not for the high-profile residents who head up committees and take charge of projects. Rather it’s given to one of the people who “do the actual work, get their hands dirty, and rarely receive, or seek, any attention or publicity for their efforts.”
