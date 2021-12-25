For more than 90 years, the Grand Junction Lions have hosted their annual carnival, parade and raffle to raise funds for community nonprofit organizations.
Over that time, the Lions Club estimates that it has provided more than $7 million of charitable grants and donations to nonprofit organizations throughout Mesa County.
Due to the pandemic and other contributing factors the need for nonprofits this year is as great as it has ever been, a news release said.
The Grand Junction Lions Club is now preparing for its 93rd annual carnival, Parade and raffle with the goal of providing more than $125,000 in grant donations to local nonprofit organizations in Mesa County for 2022.
The 2022 beneficiaries will be announced at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3 at the Clifton Christian Church Community Food Bank, located at 3241 F ¼ Road.
Raffle tickets will then go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 4 and will be sold by Grand Junction Lions members right up to the carnival and raffle on Saturday Feb. 19.
The Grand Junction Lions Club raises the funds through the sale of the Grand Junction Lions Club raffle tickets. This year’s raffle will have over $31,000 in prizes including: an ATV from Perri’s Motorsports, a custom diamond ring from Thomas Hunn Jewelers (valued at $7,000) and prizes from Hoskin, Farina & Kampf, Bookcliff Country Club, Redlands Mesa Golf Course, the Western Colorado Dragway, round trip for two on the Durango to Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and a stay at the historic Strater Hotel in Durango, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, as well as cash and gift cards.
The largest grants ever awarded by the GJ Lions are more than $300,000 each to: Las Colonias Park and Two Rivers Convention Center and over $100,000 to Colorado Mesa University, The Riverfront Trail Project, The Art Center, Botanical Gardens, building the original Lincoln Park/Moyer Pool & Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Colorado expansions.