A Grand Junction man convicted in the death of his girlfriend won a new trial, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Oscar Aaron Rodriguez, 28, was sentenced in 2018 for reckless manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, then 21-year-old Morgan L. Dumas, after a night of drinking and an altercation in their Mesa County home.
The couple, who were described by Mesa County prosecutors as successful Colorado Mesa University students at the time, had gotten into an argument after an evening of drinking, according to the ruling.
After Dumas slapped Rodriguez four times, he pushed her, but testified at trial he did not see her hit her head and didn’t intend to cause her harm, but was only trying to defend himself.
Later, he moved her to the couch so she could “sleep it off.” When she woke up, she started arguing with him again in the bedroom, and he pushed her off the bed, hitting her head a second time, the ruling says.
The next morning, Rodriguez found her unresponsive, attempted CPR and then called police. She died one day later at St. Mary’s Hospital with two blood clots on the surface of both sides of her head, according to police records.
Rodriguez was sentenced to five years in a state prison, but acquitted on a second-degree assault charge. He has since been released on parole.
In his appeal, his court-appointed attorneys argued that Mesa County District Judge Valerie Robison erred when she allowed testimony about a previous argument between the couple months earlier.
“Rodriguez contends that the trial court erred by admitting evidence of the prior altercation because it was not logically relevant to the issues at his trial and was highly prejudicial. We agree,” Judge Lino Lipinsky wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Jaclyn Brown and Dennis Graham.
“According to the prosecution, evidence of the prior altercation established that Rodriguez’s actions on November 8 (2017) were ‘arguably reckless’ because he knew from the prior altercation that he had the strength and ability to inflict major physical injury’ on the victim,” Lipinsky wrote. “We do not agree with the trial court that evidence of the prior altercation is logically relevant to Rodriguez’s motive.”
It is not yet known if the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office intends to re-prosecute the case or appeal it to the Colorado Supreme Court.