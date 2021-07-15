Richard Lucero had never been a sick man before COVID-19 put him on a ventilator.
“It was something new,” Lucero, a 64-year-old former railroad employee, said in a phone interview from the hospital. “I’ve never been this sick in my whole life, ever.”
His wife, Rita Lucero, said her husband lost close to 40 pounds, and was in and out of the emergency room. He came back home for two days after his initial hospitalization, but couldn’t even make it down the stairs. He went back to the hospital.
According to his brother Ronald Lucero, Richard was on a ventilator for three weeks.
“It was awful,” Rita said.
Richard has been hospitalized at St. Mary’s since June 5, she said, and has a discharge date of July 26.
According to Rita, Richard ended up with fibrosis in his lungs and is now working to recover from his bout with COVID-19.
“Nobody knows how sick anyone’s ever going to get,” Richard said about COVID-19. “I got the worst of it.”
Richard and Rita live in Grand Junction with their daughter and two special needs grandchildren.
All five of them ended up getting COVID, Rita said, but Richard’s experience was far worse than anyone else’s.
Richard said he didn’t want the grandchildren to get sick in any way, so he told some of his unvaccinated siblings that he couldn’t be around them unless they got the vaccination to prevent against COVID-19.
Rita put the pressure on to Richard’s siblings, including showing them photos of what Richard was going through in the hospital.
Although some of their family members are still not vaccinated, Rita said, two of Richard’s siblings finally relented after he laid down his ultimatum (Rita said Richard has several other siblings who had already been vaccinated).
“He told them he was not going to be around them if they didn’t get the vaccine,” Rita said. “We just kept pushing and pushing and they finally did it.”
Ronald said in an email that his brother’s experience was instrumental in getting their other siblings vaccinated.
“He didn’t want them to end up like he was,” Rita added.
Richard himself got vaccinated just two days before he got sick. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it generally takes two weeks after the administering of the vaccine for the body to build immunity against the virus.
Richard said he procrastinated getting the vaccine because he was simply afraid of the needle, not for political reasons. He regrets that now.
“It’s just dumb. It’s just a silly thing, to procrastinate,” he said.
Despite always being healthy, Richard said he has always been afraid of needles. His experience with COVID has opened his eyes.
“I’m a changed man. I’m going to get any vaccines that come to me,” he said. “God gave us modern medicine for the modern era.
“Hopefully, someone will actually listen,” Richard said. “Don’t be dumb. Don’t be silly. Just go get vaccinated.”