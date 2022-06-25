Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is one of seven senior public officials in Colorado to be chosen as a 2022 Gates Family Foundation Harvard Fellow, the city announced Friday.
Stout will attend a three-week program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government next month.
Public officials from state and local governments across the nation participate in this training program, working together and with Harvard faculty to analyze case studies of real issues, finding solutions to complex problems, and learning from each other to bring new ideas back for review and implementation in their own government operations.
“I hope to bring back some new ways of thinking about problems,” Stout said. “When you’re exposed to them constantly, you’re sort of blind to new solutions.”
Stout listed housing, homelessness and bridging the political divide as problems for which she’d like to explore solutions.
“How to be a leader for all, figuring out ways to bring people together and make sure our representation is as broad and inclusive as possible,” she said.
The real benefit of the Harvard program and others like it is more about connections than content, though, Stout said.
“I just hope I make the connections I can leverage for the benefit of the community,” she said.
Rifle City Council member Sean Strode was also chosen as a member of the Gates Family Foundation’s 42nd class of Harvard Fellows and will attend the training program.