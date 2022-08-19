Grand Junction City Council cleared some major hurdles on their way to an eventual ballot question related to a proposed recreation center by selecting a funding mechanism and size and cost for an eventual facility.
At Wednesday’s meeting, City Council approved a $70 million, 83,000 square foot plan that would be voted on in April’s municipal election, as well as a 0.15% sales tax increase to help fund the center.
The vote approved a recommendation by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to choose the 83,000 square-foot option over a $55 million, 65,000 square-foot option and the sales tax over nicotine and property tax options.
Dennis Simpson was the lone vote against the center. Simpson said he voted against it because of concerns with the city’s budget reserve.
The board’s recommendation was based on public feedback and discussions.
Bill Findlay, chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s Community Recreation Center Committee, said the board recommended the bigger option because it made more sense for Grand Junction’s population size.
The option the city selected is slightly larger than Montrose and Durango’s recreation centers. It includes basketball courts, a track, a game lounge, activity rooms, a fitness center, a dance studio, a climbing wall, a lap pool, an activity pool, a therapy pool, a water slide, short term babysitting and changing rooms.
The 0.15% sales tax would expire in 30 years. The city is also planning on using cannabis tax dollars to help pay for the rec center.
Findlay said with the sales tax the center would be paid for in part by people who don’t live in Grand Junction.
“We have a vision for what our community could be with the rec center and the people it could serve, whether that’s kids who don’t have other things to do after school, seniors who need a place to gather, this is something that can really provide a lot to our community,” Council Member Abe Herman said.