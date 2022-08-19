IMG_5265.JPEG

Matchett Park’s open space has endless possibilities.

Grand Junction City Council cleared some major hurdles on their way to an eventual ballot question related to a proposed recreation center by selecting a funding mechanism and size and cost for an eventual facility.

At Wednesday’s meeting, City Council approved a $70 million, 83,000 square foot plan that would be voted on in April’s municipal election, as well as a 0.15% sales tax increase to help fund the center.