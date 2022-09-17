One of the displays at Wednesday’s Pedestrian and Bike Plan open house at the Lincoln Park Barn was a map where people could place colored dots, above. The dots corresponded to the attendees’ relationship with walking or biking in a certain area. Below, Henry Stern, 9, rides a unicycle around some of the displays as a part of the open house.
Scott Crabtree
Henry Stern, 9, rides a unicycle as a part of an open house held Wednesday at the Lincoln Park Barn to discuss bicycle and pedestrian safety.
Community members gathered at the Lincoln Park Barn, Wednesday, to discuss bicycle and pedestrian safety.
Cecelia Stern, 7, decorates a unicycle as a part of an open house held Wednesday at the Lincoln Park Barn to discuss bicycle and pedestrian safety.
The city of Grand Junction hosted a Pedestrian and Bike Plan open house Wednesday evening at the Lincoln Park Barn, the latest step forward for the city in its hopes of making Grand Junction more walking and cycling-friendly.
The interactive event allowed community members to provide suggestions on how the city can improve its bicycle and pedestrian systems so the city can understand the community’s priorities and challenges.
A survey from the city — which can be found at gjspeaks.org — has received more than 400 responses so far. The open house served as a way for the city to build upon the information it’s received from the Grand Junction community.
“This is an interactive opportunity for people to understand the network that we have, issues and opportunities we currently have in our sidewalk and bicycle infrastructure, and it helps us identify gaps in that system, system issues that they encounter and opportunities to build a better system for our community,” Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen said.
Among the displays available at the open house was a floor map activity, in which attendees could place colored dots on a map of Grand Junction corresponding to their relationship with walking or cycling a specific area. The options were “I currently walk, roll and bike to or from here”; “I would like to walk, roll and bike from here”; “I do not feel safe walking here” and “I do not feel safe biking here.”
Other displays featured public suggestions for walking and cycling in town, and options for people to identify their biggest challenge associated with cycling in town, where they walk or cycle to and where they want to walk or cycle to in the future, a map of existing sidewalk connections, and a map of where the most pedestrians and cyclists are injured or involved in accidents.
In addition to all of the information on display as well as information-gathering efforts, the open house also featured a bike rodeo, a slow bike race, a bicycle-decorating station, a bike-registering station with the Grand Junction Police Department and a giveaway of bicycle helmets and lights donated to the city by St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“It helps build a sense of community for those people that use our system,” Allen said. “I would say that we think about the users today and we also think about the next generation of users of the system, so we billed this event to hopefully get people in to learn about biking and walking in the community, to bring their kiddos that potentially be users of the system if they’re not today or will grow into being users of our system.
“We like to make our events fun and hopefully gain input and attraction from some of those that may not typically show up to a traditional open house formats.”
The event also included information for the Spanish-speaking members of the community and there is a Spanish option for the city’s survey. This was the result of the city organizing a Spanish-language-led focus group to determine how the city could reach out to and engage Grand Junction’s Latino community for how they can experience safer and more convenient walking and cycling conditions, as well.
Allen still encourages community members to take the online survey so that the city can continue to receive feedback.
“There are two components to the survey: one is some questionnaires about how people use our system and how they would like to use our system and issues they’ve identified, and the other one is a graphic representation of that so people can actually get onto a map to indicate where they have issues or areas where there’s really great transportation for bicycles and pedestrians,” Allen said.
“They’re two different interfaces and they’re excellent. I encourage people to use them both. We learn a lot from the geographics specificity, and we also learn a lot about how people currently use our system in a text version, as well as how they would really like to be able to use the system if they’re not currently safe or comfortable or convenient today.”