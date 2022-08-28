The city of Grand Junction has kicked off its pedestrian and bicycle planning process with a survey gauging residents’ transportation habits and goals.
“The Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan will envision the future pedestrian and bicycle network, prioritizing effective investments that will establish Grand Junction as a comfortable and welcoming place for people walking, rolling, and biking,” the plan’s website states.
This is the first survey of the process, but Community Development Director Tamra Allen said she anticipates there will be more. This survey is scheduled to stay live until the end of October.
The survey is combined with a mapping tool, in which users can point out exactly where and how issues with walking and cycling come up.
The initial surveys are geared toward understanding how people travel around in Grand Junction compared to how they would like to.
“We’re really trying to understand what our baseline is here,” Allen said.
The survey will also hopefully identify barriers to people feeling safe and comfortable walking or cycling in Grand Junction, such as lighting and infrastructure, and identify places where those issues need to be addressed.
The city is also sponsoring a bike rodeo and open house for bicycle and pedestrian safety Sept. 14 in Lincoln Park.
Allen described this phase of the planning process as the “existing conditions phase,” and said the city is trying to understand how people use the city’s transportation system and what the public’s priorities and concerns are, so ideas for addressing those priorities and concerns can be formulated and implemented.
Soon, City Council is expected to appoint a steering committee to advise the city throughout the planning process.
“They’re a critical sounding board in the are of plan direction,” Allen said.
Overall, Allen said, the city is looking to use the planning effort to create strategies the city can use to help pick projects related to mobility and related issues in the future.