Don't pack away the GJ Rockies gear just yet.
The Pioneer League and Major League Baseball have struck an agreement that will keep professional baseball in the eight cities, including Grand Junction with the formation of the “Major League Baseball Partner League.”
“It's definitely good news,” GJ Rockies President Mick Ritter said of Monday's announcement.
Under the agreement, the Pioneer League teams will become independent clubs, no longer affiliated with any Major League Baseball team. The eight teams can retain their current names and mascots, but that's one of the few things that will remain the same.
No longer will the Colorado Rockies assign players out of the amateur draft to start their careers in Grand Junction. GJ Rockies players won't be working their way through Colorado's minor league system in the hopes of one day playing at Coors Field, and the big club won't be sending stars such as Todd Helton to Suplizio on rehab assignments.
Players who suit up at Suplizio Field in the summer of 2021 will, for the most part, be undrafted players out of college — free agents looking to continue their careers.
“It could be guys that were not drafted that some major league teams want to look at, it could be players that were released, it could be college guys that were't drafted and want to get a second look or a second shot,” Ritter said. “There are a lot of things that could happen with the players.”
How those players get onto Grand Junction's roster is still one of the many aspects of the deal that have not been finalized, Ritter said, but with fewer minor league teams and a shortened amateur draft in July, filling rosters shouldn't be an issue.
As part of the MLB contraction plan, the existing short-season leagues (Rookie Advanced Pioneer and Appalachian leagues and Short Season Class A Northwest and New York-Penn leagues) were eliminated. Major League teams will have four developmental affiliates — Class A, Class A Advanced, Double A and Triple A. The majority of players out of the draft will report to spring training sites.
The Appalachian League will become a collegiate wood-bat league, and four New York-Penn teams, along with Trenton (New Jersey), formerly a Double A club that was contracted, will be part of a six-team “MLB Draft League” for draft-eligible prospects, also announced Monday.
Major League Baseball is providing initial funding to the Partner League teams to defray some operational expenses that were paid by the big-league parent clubs, including player salaries.
The Pioneer League schedule will expand from 76 to 92 games, adding eight home games at Suplizio.
“The first thing we're going to do is try to get the schedule out and get that going and that way we know when our start date is,” Ritter said. “Then we can figure out players and travel and all that.”
Travel will look a little different — soon after the announcement of the Partner League came the announcement that the Orem Owlz are becoming the Northern Colorado Owlz and moving to Windsor. That leaves Ogden as the only Pioneer League team in Utah, with three in Colorado, one in Idaho and three in Montana.
The Owlz tried to move to Pueblo a couple of years ago, but that deal fell apart. Owlz owner Jeff Katofsky struck a deal with a group that includes former Colorado Rockies outfielder Ryan Spilborghs to build the 118-acre Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor, with the cornerstone tenant the NoCo Owlz.
The NoCo Owlz' announcement said the Partner League will tentatively begin Memorial Day Weekend. That will be a problem in Grand Junction, because that's the opening weekend of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Ritter said the dates of the season are still being finalized.
Another phase of renovations at the Lincoln Park Sports Complex will begin in 2021. Marc Mancuso, the stadium supervisor, said his plan is to replace the outfield at Suplizio Field as soon as the GJ Rockies season ends next fall. Bids for the $7.5 million project that includes replacing the main grandstands at Suplizio and building a new stadium entrance, will go out in January, Mancuso said.
Monday's announcement ended months of speculation about the future of the Grand Junction Rockies.
“It came upon us pretty quickly,” Ritter said. “At one point the negotiations were going south and all of a sudden it was boom, here we go.
“From here on out, we should be gearing up for baseball in 2021.”