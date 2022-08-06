Volunteers, including Grand Junction Rotary Club members, load donated school supplies into vehicles at the Walmart at 2881 North Ave. The supplies were provided to School District 51 elementary and middle schools.
Volunteers and School District 51 security guards load donated school supplies into vehicles at the Walmart at 2881 North Ave.
School District 51’s week began with a bulk of donated classroom supplies being sent to Mesa County’s elementary and middle schools to end its annual Stuff the Bus initiative.
Thanks to downtown Grand Junction’s Rotary Club, the district ended the week in similar fashion as well.
Each year, Rotarians donate $16,000 worth of school supplies to D51 elementary and middle schools. On Friday, more than two dozen Grand Junction Rotarians and other volunteers, including district staff and parents, met at the Garden Center of the North Avenue Walmart to load the supplies into various vehicles, which then transported the items to schools throughout the Grand Valley.
“We really can’t do what we need to do alone. We really need the community to help us and be involved,” said D51 Superintendent Brian Hill. “This is just another example of having engaging, supportive community partners. The rotary steps up so many times throughout the year and we’re so appreciative. We have a lot of families with a lot of needs, a lot of students with a lot of needs in our community, and when folks like the rotary step up like this, it helps support our families and our students.”
Rotarian Wayne Sallade, in his 40th year with the Grand Junction Rotary Club, oversaw Friday morning’s operation. As Walmart employees strolled in and out of the Garden Center with pallets with a smorgasbord of classroom items stacked upon them, Sallade spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the organizational triad between District 51, Rotary clubs and Walmart that makes the donation drive possible each year.
“We work with our partners in Walmart. They’ve been a great partner and they get us a very good deal on the school supplies, so we’re very grateful for that,” Sallade said.
“It’s an annual project of our rotary club and one that we are very, very supportive of and have been for many, many years. As the pallets come out, many thousands of dollars worth of school supplies are going out. It’s really good because it augments what the schools are dealing with out there.”
Hill, in his second month as the superintendent of the district, said that a crucial element of his position is maintaining collaborations with local organizations.
“That’s the great thing about this community: we have so many folks that want to give and want to find ways to help,” Hill said. “Any way that we can partner with groups like the Rotary to help facilitate that, we want to continue to do that. We hope to continue to be great partners with groups like the Rotary in the future as well.”
FREE BREAKFAST AT FIVE SCHOOLS
Pandemic-era free breakfast and lunch programming for District 51 schools has come to an end for most schools, but five schools in the district will participate in the Universal Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year and provide free breakfast for all students.
The schools serving free breakfast to students this year are Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Nisley and Rocky Mountain elementary schools.
Students at these schools who also want free or reduced-price lunches — or students at all other schools who want any free or reduced-price meals — must apply for them with meal applications at myschoolapps.com.
The Universal Breakfast Program is an option for schools where a high rate of students meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s qualifications for free or reduced-price meals (eligibility guidelines are available at https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/income-eligibility-guidelines).
Last year, 66.6% to 78.3% of the students at the five schools signed up for free or cheaper meals, even though meals were free for all students nationwide during the past two school years. Even more students at those five schools — between 74% and 80% — signed up for free or reduced-price meals for the 2019-20 school year.