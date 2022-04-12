In 2021, the city of Grand Junction’s sales tax collections wildly outpaced budget projections. Even after projecting sales tax revenue increases in the city’s 2022 budget, sales tax revenue is well above the budget projections again.
In February, Grand Junction took in $5,267,648 in sales and use taxes, including $4,228,166 in sales tax, $889,292 in use tax and $950,190 in sales tax remitted from Mesa County.
The city had budgeted for $4,983,153 in tax collections for February, and in February 2021 collected $4,583,153.
To date, the city has collected $12,781,787 in sales and use tax, compared to a budgeted $11,977,591 and $10,653,545 in 2021.
In 2021, while creating the 2021 budget, the city was very conservative in its estimates for sales tax revenue, said City Manager Greg Caton. That was one factor in 2021’s sales tax figures being so high.
In creating the 2022 budget, the city was more aggressive in its projections, Caton said, which means that the growth in revenue over 2021 is even more acute than it would first seem.
One of the increase’s drivers is inflation, Caton said.
This means that, while the city has more revenue to work with, costs for expenditures have also gone up.
“Inflation is baked into this increase,” Caton said.
Jodi Welch, the city’s finance director, said the revenue increase has been seen across all sectors of the economy, particularly in construction, restaurants, bars and hotels.
Gov. Jared Polis recently signed a bill approved by the Colorado Legislature that would allow governments that use lodging tax dollars for marketing can now use those dollars for housing and recreational infrastructure.
Although Grand Junction does collect lodging tax money for the purposes of luring visitors to the Grand Valley, it’s unclear whether the city would qualify to spend the money differently based on the bill, and also if the city would even be interested in doing that.
Caton said he hasn’t gotten a legal opinion on the matter yet, but in Grand Junction the lodging tax disbursements are based on ballot language that voters approved.
Grand Junction has received $223,203 in lodging tax revenues to date, plus $230,808 from the lodging tax increase passed in 2018. Grand Junction’s total lodging tax is 6%, with 3% each for the original and increase funds.
Most of those funds go to Visit Grand Junction.
The money from the lodging tax increase is split among Visit Grand Junction, which has received about $96,000; Grand Junction Regional Air Services Alliance, which has received $76,936; and the Grand Junction Sports Commission, $57,702.
In any case, Caton said, in his opinion the lodging tax issue seems to affect lodging taxes passed in the future rather than lodging taxes that currently exist.