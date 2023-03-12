Destination: Cortina, Italy, 2026.
Jennifer Ackers, a Grand Junction mother of two, is competing for a position on the U.S. Paralympic Snowboard Team for the 2026 Winter Games — specifically in banked slalom and snowboard cross.
But first the numbers must add up internationally for inclusion of the upper-limb para category in the 2026 Paralympic snowboarding program for Italy.
“Up until potentially this season, there hasn’t been enough women’s upper-limb athletes to make a (snowboarding) category,” said Ackers, whose right shoulder is paralyzed. “Really, up until recently I didn’t know this might be an option.”
Ackers, now 37, has been an ardent snowboarder since she was 16.
“I paralyzed my shoulder snowboarding when I was 18,” Ackers said.
She immediately got back on the board, relearning to balance, carve and ride with a seized back shoulder and dangling right arm.
“My back arm is my injured arm. It just kind of flops around back there,” said Ackers, who is a regular, left-foot forward snowboarder. Her right hand, however, functions just fine.
The native of the Jersey Shore, who grew up with a teacher mom and a surfing coach dad, rode her snowboard all through college at St. Bonaventure University — where Ackers starred as the one-armed captain and leading scorer on the women’s rugby team.
“I could only play left wing,” Ackers joked.
“Then I wanted to move out West where the big mountains are,” said Ackers, who volunteered with Americorps and worked with the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps in Steamboat Springs.
The well-traveled snowboarder and online snowboard equipment consultant spent time working at Dead Horse Point, backpacking through South America, farming in Hawaii, teaching at the Denver Botanic Gardens and snowboarding at Arapahoe Basin and Copper Mountain, among other locations.
All while starting a family; now with two children ages 4 and 6 (almost 7).
Her husband’s transfer to Grand Junction last year proved fortuitous for her snowboarding, Ackers said.
“We’re not sitting in traffic now,” she said. “It’s 45 minutes to get to Powderhorn.”
She said she can drop the kids at school, train at Powderhorn and then pick up the kids after school.
She said she had been riding recreationally when she encountered another upper-limb para snowboarder who had tried to get their category included in the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games.
Ackers then joined the drive for upper-limb snowboarding for the 2026 Games in Italy.
FIS and the International Paralympic Committee officials indicated that if there are at least six qualified athletes from three different countries eligible, snowboard cross and banked slalom will be included in the 2026 Games.
A key measure of the numbers will be the Snowboarding Para World Championships, that opened earlier this week in La Molina, Spain.
Ackers will be there attempting to accumulate vital FIS points and earn a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Team.
“If I can make the podium — first, second or third — in either boarder cross or banked slalom, and if we do have those events, I should make the U.S. team,” Ackers said.
She had launched full speed into training for banked slalom and boarder cross after she had met the other riders in her upper-limb category.
She trained at Copper Mountain and entered Dew Tour events to gain competitive experience.
She’s since trained with Team Utah at the famed Woodward Park City snowboard facility.
This year, Ackers did her first major competition in upper-limb para snowboarding at Big White Ski Resort in British Columbia, Canada.
Now, she’s poised for the World Championships in Spain and possible inclusion on the national paralympic team —which would mean funding and support beyond her own go-fund-me and other fundraising efforts.
Numerically, the future looks promising, she said.
“If everyone shows up, we should have enough to make a 2026 team event in women’s upper-limb,” she said.
The World Para Snowboarding Championships originally were scheduled for January. But a lack of snow forced postponement until March.
“The timing is kind of right,” she said. “There is a groundswell behind us. Hopefully, I can be a part of it. I hope everything works out.”
From surfing and riding skateboards as a kid on the Jersey Shore to snowboarding at Killington and hiking in Patagonia, Ackers is ready for another destination and another challenge.
For a mother of two, managing a snowboarding career and a household can be a test, she said — a test even for a mom with two good arms.
“This would have been a lot more convenient if I had done it 10 years ago,” said Ackers, a natural righty who can throw a perfect football spiral — left-handed.