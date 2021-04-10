Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was virtually in Grand Junction’s backyard this week, but a visit to the city and the Bureau of Land Management’s new national headquarters wasn’t part of a travel itinerary that included southeastern Utah.
Haaland has promised to visit the city and headquarters as the Biden administration considers the future of the headquarters, which the Trump administration moved to Grand Junction from Washington, D.C. But a swing by Grand Junction wasn’t part of this week’s trip by Haaland, as confirmed by an Interior official.
“She will not be visiting Colorado,” Melissa Schwartz, Interior’s communications director, said in an email Friday in response to an inquiry from the Daily Sentinel.
According to Interior, Haaland hit the road this week for the first time as Interior secretary, with stops in her home state of New Mexico, and then in Utah. Her Utah trip focused on Bears Ears National Monument outside Blanding, Utah, and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in the Escalante, Utah, area. Former president Donald Trump sharply reduced the size of both of those monuments, and the Biden administration is reviewing the boundaries and management of both monuments.
Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, said in an email that she’d also wondered about the possibility of Haaland stopping by Grand Junction as part of her trip out west this week. But Brown said that according to the office of U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Haaland wasn’t making a local visit this week and a date continues to be awaited for that visit.
Haaland, a former congresswoman and now the first Native American Interior secretary, previously has been critical of the BLM’s move of headquarters jobs to Grand Junction and other locations around the West. That has added to questions about whether the Biden administration might try to reverse the headquarters move. But during her Senate confirmation hearing, Haaland told Hickenlooper she’d keep an open dialogue and work with Western senators on the issue, and she also accepted his invitation to visit the city and headquarters.
Asked if she’s disappointed that Haaland didn’t squeeze in a local visit this week, Brown said, “I’m not, actually, because I’m hoping for more of a visit than a ‘squeeze.’ I don’t want her to just stop in because she said she would. I want her to come, tour the area, meet the stakeholders and BLM employees and put some time into the BLM decision.”
In a news release, the Interior Department said that Haaland wrapped up a three-day visit to Utah on Friday.
While in Utah she was briefed on the national monuments by BLM and Forest Service employees. She also took hikes in the Bears Ears region, and visited with tribal leaders, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, members of Utah’s congressional delegation, county and local government representatives, ranchers, business owners, conservationists and others.
“This has been a special trip, and I deeply appreciate the many people who took time to share their wisdom, perspectives, and prayers with me,” Haaland said in the release. “How we manage public lands and national monuments is important — not just to the tribes and ranchers and elected leaders and others who I met with this week, but to the many generations to come. I look forward to sharing what I heard and saw with President Biden so he has the benefit of these perspectives as we chart a path forward on the stewardship of these incredible culturally rich places.”