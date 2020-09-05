The seats sat empty. The projectors began to collect dust. The screens remained silver. For months, Grand Junction’s cinemas sat dormant because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most the Picture Show theater could do was provide curbside popcorn pickup until July, when it began screening old releases for cheap prices. The other theater in the city, Regal Canyon View, was closed entirely until this month.
All the theaters could do was wait for the film industry to get back on its feet and feel comfortable releasing films into multiplexes again.
“The 50% capacity definitely has limited us, but our community has stayed strong coming out to support us, even with old movies and with the start of new movies,” Picture Show Manager Chris Cherin said. “With us getting our 5-star review from (Mesa County Public Health) and everything, that’s also another way to make people feel comfortable, knowing that we constantly clean and we keep this place at a top-notch level so that they don’t have to worry about anything.”
At long last both theaters, as well as many around the world, have fully reopened, albeit with social distancing rules still intact.
One of the primary reasons is the long-awaited release of “Tenet,” the newest film from Christopher Nolan, the director and writer of films such as “Inception,” “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and the “Dark Knight” trilogy.
Some films, such as Disney’s “Mulan” remake, were originally supposed to hit theaters, only to be placed onto streaming services instead. However, Nolan was firm in his stance on “Tenet” debuting on the big screen.
For the first time since the shutdown in March, a new, highly anticipated film is drawing people back into cinemas.
“The reason why I think a lot of theaters have held off is because Christopher Nolan has pushed so hard for this to bring the theaters back and to bring people back, and he’s really been the driving force behind all of this,” said Regal Canyon View’s manager, who could not give their name for this article. “Without him, I don’t think any of this would be happening. I think we would still be closed. He stuck his neck out for theaters in general and so did Warner Brothers, so we’re trying to do everything we can to make sure they get the best showtimes, the best everything.”
Throughout the week, both theaters held advanced screenings of the $225 million blockbuster to gauge how many people they could anticipate during the weekend.
Those screenings multiplied once Thursday, the official release date, arrived. Picture Show screened the film nine times. Regal Canyon View screened the film 22 times throughout the day, with new showings beginning every 30 minutes all day. This is both theaters’ plans throughout this weekend.
This not only gives potential moviegoers more options to see the film, but also decreases their chances of being around many other people throughout their experience.
How the film does this weekend, and throughout its theatrical run, could have rippling effects on the rest of the movie industry, and in turn, Grand Junction’s theaters.
“Honestly, I think it’s a stepping stone for the rest of the year,” Cherin said. “A lot of the other movies that are slated for the end of the year, based on how well ‘Tenet’ does with the limited capacity, international sales, things like that, it’s going to show everybody if it’s a viable option to put a movie out or if we’re going to see a lot of movies pushed back to next year.”
Unfortunately, during the film’s first two days of official release, attendance at both theaters remained relatively low.
That isn’t necessarily a sign of lack of interest in attending screenings at movie theaters in the age of the coronavirus, as it could also be attributed to the film’s relatively quiet release in the region.
Both theaters are hopeful the flow of moviegoers will increase throughout the holiday weekend as awareness of the film’s arrival increases.
“I’ve had to tell millions of people, you don’t know how many times I have people come into the theater like, ‘Hey, when are new movies coming out?’ ” Cherin said. “My answer is usually, ‘Have you seen any new trailers for any movies?’ and they usually say, ‘No, I haven’t seen anything.’ It’s because they’re pushing everything back. That’s the problem right now.
“You’re not seeing a lot of advertising for movies and everything because the industry is still at somewhat of a standstill for certain things… With things like that, it still leaves those companies having to question how much they can put out, how much they can produce at a time.
“We’re still hopeful for how this year’s going to turn out, but at the same time, it’s kind of up in the air at this point.”
Although “Tenet” might be off to a slow start, both in Grand Junction and across the nation, those who have attended a screening of the film have expressed their joy in finally getting to experience a new film in the theater, especially one as grand in scale as Nolan’s latest, which has garnered largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
“It feels great,” said filmgoer Terry Harmer as he left Picture Show after seeing the film. “It’s weird, though, because there’s hardly anyone here. It’s like a ghost town. It’s nice to get out, though. It feels great to be out of the house and I’m looking forward to coming back here some more.”