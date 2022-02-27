After a chilling past few days, the Grand Valley will welcome a little warmth this week — relatively speaking.
The valley received several weather systems this week that produced snow, with overnight flurries creating some icy road conditions Thursday morning. That precipitation ultimately gave way to three days of frigid, arid weather in the area.
However, after a week of high temperatures in the 30s, today will see the beginning of a steady incline. Today’s high temperature is 40 degrees with a low of 15. Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 47 degrees and a low of 23. Those numbers will steadily rise through Wednesday, which has a forecasted high of 56 degrees and a low of 30.
“We have a high-pressure ridge moving in over the western U.S., so that’s really what the warm-up is. We’ll have clear skies and it’ll be warming through mid-week,” said National Weather Service Grand Junction Meteorologist David Byers.
This warming up will be short-lived, though. Colder winds are anticipated as the week stretches on.
“Next weekend, Friday into the weekend, it’s looking like it will cool down again with another trough,” Byers said. “A trough (that decreases the temperature) drops from north to south and there’s low pressure in the trough. A ridge (that raises the temperature) rises up to the north from the south.”
Winter weather events are usually followed by prolonged dry stretches in the Grand Valley. However, this dry spell might not last more than a week.
There could even be some more snowfall on the way by the end of the week, as Byers said a system of precipitation is anticipated to move over the area starting Thursday.
“It looks like rain showers in the lower valleys and snow showers at the higher elevations,” he said. “A rain shower is most likely in the Moab area through the Grand Valley here, at least to start off, but then, as it moves in, things will cool off and likely change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening.”
Unfortunately for those wishing that warmth would simply stick around going into April, that will also mean a return to a numbing chill in the air.
“As the system moves in, it’ll pull cold air down out of the north and it’ll cool things off,” Byers said. “That’s why we’re so cold right now. We’ve had a northerly flow of air coming down out of Canada. It’s cold and it takes a while for that to modify.”