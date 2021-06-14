Adam Feigh strode past the finish line at Highline Lake State Park, a culmination of an athletic endeavor that had begun in the lake 4 hours, 6 minutes before.
The travel nurse-turned- professional triathlete had swum 1.2 miles, ridden his bike for another 56 and run a half-marathon (13.1 miles) in that timespan to win the Alpha 70.3 (half Ironman triathlon) race in the annual Alpha Win Grand Junction Triathlon on Saturday.
He’s capitalizing on his return to competition after 2020 took away both of his passions. COVID-19 canceled athletic competitions across the nation, and his specialty in the operating room as a nurse was negated when all elective surgeries were put on hold during the pandemic’s earlier months.
Thanks to a year of training himself in all three of a triathlon’s phases –– even riding his bicycle for 18 hours straight in October –– he hasn’t missed a step, or a pedal, or an aquatic stroke.
“I had a really steady effort,” Feigh said. “I was able to control exactly what I wanted to do and hydrate well and nail nutrition. It was good, start to finish.”
That 18-hour October ride was part of Feigh’s attempt to break the 24-hour time trial record. (for that story: https://tinyurl.com/krr555v6?).
The Grand Junction Triathlon featured three categories, all of which began early in the morning. The spring category began with a 750- meter swim in Highline Lake, followed by a 12.4-mile bike ride and a 5-kilometer run. The Olympic category was twice as long, increasing to 1,500 meters of swimming, 24.8 miles of cycling and a 10K run.
Feigh, as well as second-place Tim Hola and third-place Joel Homan, competed in the Alpha 70.3, a competition meant only for those willing, or capable, of dedicating an entire morning to pushing themselves to their physical limits.
About 200 people competed in the three races, making for a festive day on Highline Lake’s western shore.
“I like the course a lot because it’s very raw,” Hola said. “It’s just you and the roads and the heat, and I like the land and all that. I like how it’s very personal, and it’s just kind of my time out there for me to push myself.
“The other thing is that I always like to find races that are drivable for me because I live in Denver, so if I can find a half that I can drive to and not fly and not pack my bike, I’m always a big fan of that. The race organizers do a great job of putting on the race, too.”
This year’s race took place in the midst of a heat wave in western Colorado, with Saturday’s temperatures reaching as high as 99 degrees and even higher highs expected throughout this week.
While the morning start gave the triathletes a cooler time to start, Feigh says the opening swim of any triathlon doesn’t necessarily serve as a way to cool down.
If anything, even if the water’s frigid, the effort that goes into swimming will always take its toll once you’re riding or running on the road.
“It all depends on conditions,” Feigh said. “Swimming definitely fatigues you, so whether you’re hot or cold or anything, you’re tired one way or the other coming out of the swim, no matter how good you are. You could bike or run faster if you didn’t have to swim.”
Whether one is a novice participating in a shorter triathlon for the fun of it or an experienced professional like Feigh, the keys to a successful triathlon –– in terms of making sure the course doesn’t emerge as the true winner –– are timing and attention.
“When people look at, ‘Oh, the high on race day is going to be 100-plus’, but you really have to look at the hourly because if you start at 7 and finish around 11:30 like us, it’s not going to be 99 or 100 yet,” Hola said. “Most people are done in the morning, so it’s not as hot. The sun’s still out, you’re still burning fuel, you’re going through all your electrolytes and your hydration and stuff, so you have to pay attention to those things because they can sneak up on you pretty quick…. You can’t dismiss any of the nutrition stuff, because the heat will zap you pretty quick.”
Despite all the preparation and physical exhaustion that goes into competing in a triathlon, the events keep bringing people of all skill levels back. Feigh is a professional, Hola is a “legend” of triathlons (per Feigh) who has competed in the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona 17 times, and Homan, who lives in Grand Junction, has seen triathlons go from a strange date to a favorite activity.
“To be honest, an ex-girlfriend wanted to do one for her 35th birthday, and I got dragged along and signed up for a full Ironman,” Homan said. “She never did another one, but I got hooked.”
Homan’s an Ironman circuit regular now. He’s competing in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in two weeks, hoping to move closer to qualifying for Kailua-Kona.
What hooked him about triathlons was the parity brought on by the combination. As tiring as swimming, cycling and running in one morning can be, jamming all of them into one event also provides unparalleled variety.
“Usually, no one’s good at all three sports,” Homan said. “Usually, someone sucks at one of them. It makes it a little more challenging and fun.”
“There’s a couple of things,” Hola added. “One is variety. To be able to have skills in all three disciplines is nice. It helps with avoiding injuries and getting burnt out on one or the other. The other thing is that it’s exciting to go from one sport to another quickly.
“I like that transition, especially from the swim to the bike. It makes it exciting. It makes it fun. I think if you train your body well, it makes it something different than just the norm that’s out there for single sports.”