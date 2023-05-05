Before serious renovation work on Grand Junction Union Station begins early next year, the depot’s owners, Dustin Anzures and Veronica Sanchez, are opening it up to the community to both honor the site’s history and make the case for its future.
The couple will welcome visitors of all ages for free on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not only is May National Historic Preservation Month, but May 13 is National Train Day, commemorating the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railway with the pounding of the golden spike in Promontory, Utah. Anzures believes both occasions tie into Grand Junction Union Station’s past and future, making next Saturday an ideal time to show the community the state of the old depot one last time before its interior is transformed.
“We really just want people to be able to come in and connect so that, as we continue to post updates and progress reports, people will have some context of what condition the building was in when we started so there can hopefully be a deeper appreciation when we’re finished,” Anzures said.
“If anyone has any old pictures of any era of the interior, whether it’s the 70s or 80s or the turn of the century, we’d just love to see any collections or photographs or documents that anyone in the community may have. Those are so helpful and insightful for this kind of a project.”
The event will serve not only as a chance for attendees to see what decades of vacancy has done to one of Grand Junction’s most historically significant buildings in the “Little Italy” corner of town, but also as a chance to learn more about the planned revitalization of the building and the surrounding area.
Friends of the GJ Union Depot, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will have members in attendance who can provide more information about their organizational efforts and why the depot is worth saving. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will have employees there who will be providing information about the Interstate 70 Business Loop redesign project and could also have some updates about the CDOT mobility hub planned for the space just across South First Street from the station. The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club will also be there to set up a traveling display in honor of the building’s significance and lore.
Anzures said those hoping to stop by and poke their heads in the depot can park anywhere close to the building, adding that the city of Grand Junction will allow people to park in the old lot on the corner of Second Street and Ute Avenue if other lots are full.
“Just stop in and swing by. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the valley that weekend, so on your way to River Fest or on your way to (Kite Day) at Sherwood Park or anything else that’s going on, this is a self-guided tour for people to come in and spend 15, 20, 30 minutes — however long they care to — and see what it looks like on the inside,” Anzures said.
“The building’s been shut up for 32 years, so anyone younger than 32 years old has definitely never had the opportunity to be inside. That’s really what we’re trying to do: give the community an opportunity to connect with the space.”