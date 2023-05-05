Before serious renovation work on Grand Junction Union Station begins early next year, the depot’s owners, Dustin Anzures and Veronica Sanchez, are opening it up to the community to both honor the site’s history and make the case for its future.

The couple will welcome visitors of all ages for free on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not only is May National Historic Preservation Month, but May 13 is National Train Day, commemorating the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railway with the pounding of the golden spike in Promontory, Utah. Anzures believes both occasions tie into Grand Junction Union Station’s past and future, making next Saturday an ideal time to show the community the state of the old depot one last time before its interior is transformed.

