In 1945, Joe Esquibel served as a guard at a prison-of-war camp for soldiers from Nazi Germany near the town of Mariánské Lázně in what was then Czechoslovakia.
Among Esquibel's possessions was a silver wrist bracelet, upon which the name of his then-girlfriend and future wife of more than 70 years, Lydia Duran, was engraved. However, one of his duffel bags containing the bracelet as well as a U.S. collar pin, a tattered service ribbon with a star and a 1938 5-franc Swiss coin was stolen at the prison camp. Once the items went missing. Esquibel assumed he would never see any of those items again once he returned to the United States.
However, at the beginning of last October, Esquibel and his family were informed that the items had been found by a reporter and writer from what is now the Czech Republic, Petr Švihovec, while he was using his metal detector at the site of the long-abandoned camp.
After thorough researching to determine who the bracelet and other items belonged to, Švihovec discovered the 2019 obituary of Lydia “Lily” Esquibel, realized that Joe was still alive and well in the faraway land of Grand Junction, and sent the items to him through the Czech Republic's U.S. Embassy in Prague this past December.
It was a prime example of how small the world can be, especially since Švihovec was born and raised in Mariánské Lázně.
“I just couldn't believe it, really,” Joe said.
On Monday — one day after Joe's 96th birthday — the world became even smaller for himself and Švihovec, as the two embraced in person at a ceremony at the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Joe had spent the past four days getting to know the man whose curiosity led to him receiving a precious gift in his wife's memory.
“When I found the bracelet in the woods, I just wanted to give back this bracelet to the descendant of the soldier,” Švihovec said through a translator in his speech to Joe, some of his descendants and VA Medical Center staff at the ceremony.
“I never imagined that I would give this bracelet not to his descendants, but personally to the soldier who lost it in World War II. I'm very happy that it happened like it happened. I'm very happy that I could get to know Joe personally and his lovely family.”
The ceremony resulted in Joe having even more valuable items from the Czech Republic to bring home. Švihovec presented Joe with a personal letter from Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman and the Náčalník Generálního Štábu Armády České Republiky medal from Czech Republic Army General and Chief of Defence Aleš Opata. That award is usually presented in person by the general, but an exception was made in this instance.
This was Zeman's message to Joe in his letter:
“I was moved when I learned about your life's story, which is connected with my beloved motherland. Not even the best screenwriter would manage to write such a narrative about a found and returned bracelet. Only life itself can bring such wonderful experiences and true happiness. You celebrated your impressive 96th birthday. I would like to whole-heartedly wish you all the best special strong health, joy and a smile on your face."
"It is amazing that I can congratulate a man who took part in liberating Europe from Nazism and visited our beautiful country on occasion. I would also like to express my gratitude to Petr Švihovec, who found your bracelet, acquainted me with your story and connected us. Joe, may God bless you. Kind regards, Miloš Zeman.”
Joe was floored by how much love he was receiving from Švihovec and some of the most powerful men in the Czech Republic's government.
“I feel like they did more than their part,” he said.
Some of Joe's family members were on hand for the ceremony, such as his daughter, Jolene Esquibel-Archuleta, who called her father “the most honorable man that there is.”
“It's been like a dream,” she said. “My dad is deserving of this, but he's told me that those who deserve this badge of honor are the World War II veterans that never came back. They're the ones that deserve it, but he was over there too, and he's very proud of it.
“We didn't know we would get this far with all of this.”