As Mesa County moves to reopen more of its economy, local governments and economic development organizations are looking at what they can do to further respond to the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership, in partnership with Colorado Mesa University, is conducting a industry analysis of Mesa County. The first step is a survey of local businesses it hopes will provide data that can help guide further actions to help the local economy.
“We’re really just trying to shed some light on what business expectations and business needs are in a highly quantifiable way,” said Associate Professor of Economics at CMU Nathan Perry, who helped develop the survey. “I think there’s a lot of anecdotal stories and evidence out there. What this is going to do is provide hard data on specific industries and what needs they have and what problems they are having and what they see happening over the next six months to a year.”
The staff at GJEP will be conducting the survey in house, Executive Director Robin Brown said. This week they will contact hundreds of businesses across Mesa County by phone and distribute the surveys to them. Brown said she hoped the involvement of her team would help generate a higher response rate.
“We hope to reach 500 companies,” Brown said. “We’ve broken it all down by industry, so we can see trends in different industries. Also it can be really specific too — is there something unique happening in Fruita that’s not happening anywhere else or Palisade.”
Once the survey is complete it will provide two benefits to the community, Brown said. Perry will use the data to study business confidence going forward and potentially develop an economic forecast. GJEP will use the results to help develop an economic recovery plan, which could guide decision makers in local government.
“As we begin to build a recovery plan we’re hoping to identify problems that maybe we can actually fix or remedy,” Brown said. “The biggest thing about the COVID crisis is nobody has been through this before. So we don’t truly know what the future holds.”
Brown said the survey could identify trends within specific industries, such as issues with supply chains.
She said while they are hearing from individual businesses about these issues, the survey will provide a valley-wide look.
“Talking to our developers in town there are certain products that they can no longer get and it’s either because they are coming from overseas or they are in areas of the country that are still shut down,” Brown said. “So we hear about this stuff anecdotally, but what we are hoping to accomplish is really identify problems that as part of our recovery plan we can help fix for small businesses.”
Perry said he was cautious in describing what kind of employment forecast or economic model could come out of the data as there hasn’t been a similar pandemic in 100 years to compare to. However, he said the survey would provide valuable information on what businesses were seeing during this crisis.
“There are like 27 questions or something just chock full of information,” Perry said. “It’s pretty exciting. I think it’s going to be really useful for decision makers and I really encourage businesses to spend some time on it because I think it’s going to be valuable information.”