The Grand Junction Economic Partnership’s (GJEP) search for a new executive director has finally come to an end.
Nearly 11 months after Robin Brown stepped down from the role to become the Foundation CEO and vice president of development at Colorado Mesa University, GJEP announced Tuesday that it has selected Curtis Englehart to lead the organization into the future.
Englehart is currently the director for the Mesa County Workforce Center. Before joining the Mesa County Workforce Center in 2015, he served as human services administrator for the Mesa County Department of Human Services.
His first day at GJEP will be Aug. 3.
In its statement, GJEP said its selection of Englehart was based on his experience in strategic planning, grant writing and management, and his legislative and labor market expertise.
“I am extremely excited to join the GJEP team as the next executive director,” Englehart said in GJEP’s statement. “GJEP’s mission to create a strong and diverse economy and improved quality of life is tremendously exciting and one that I am committed to supporting. I want to thank the GJEP board for their support and trust in me to lead this great organization.”
During an interview with The Sentinel, Englehart said when he decided to apply, it was all about his desire to see Mesa County continue to grow economically.
“Economic development is something I’m extremely passionate about,” he said. “I’m excited to have the ability to directly impact our community for the better.”
After Brown stepped down near the end of August 2021, Steve Jozefczyk stepped in to serve as the interim director until the organization made a full-time hire.
The hire ends an extensive search by GJEP. Last autumn, GJEP interviewed candidates and whittled its list down to a select few options. In late winter, the GJEP search committee identified its preferred choice, but plans to hire that candidate ultimately fell through.
In early May, Grand Junction City Council Member Abe Herman, a member of the search committee, confirmed that an offer had been extended — and declined — for a second time.
Englehart said he didn’t apply for the GJEP director position during the first two rounds of interviews, saying the timing wasn’t right.
At long last, however, the search for a new executive director has ended. GJEP is hopeful that Englehart will lead the Grand Valley’s continuing economic development for at least the next decade.
“Curtis is a very talented, dedicated professional with exceptional leadership, business and communication skills that make him uniquely qualified for this dynamic role,” said GJEP Board of Directors Chair Karen Troester in GJEP’s statement. “Curtis continues to be a key player in leading economic development initiatives in western Colorado. His knowledge and enthusiasm for communities throughout western Colorado is admirable and will prove beneficial as we continue to foster positive growth and development of the business industry.”
Englehart said his priority coming in as the new director will be to focus on recruitment and job creation.
“The priority is around proactive recruitment and there’s a lot of opportunity here,” he said. “We have to have a proactive mindset to get that done.”
Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging time for GJEP’s effort to recruit businesses to Mesa County, Englehart said it’s now time to ramp up those efforts.
Part of that will be utilizing the plan that was put in place by Brown pre-pandemic, but also finding new and different ways to recruit.
“I think it will take both, to be honest,” he said. “There’s a good foundation to work from what is already in place.”
As a Western Slope native growing up in Delta, Englehart said he’s fully invested in Mesa County and he plans to be here for many years to come.
“I have two little girls in the school system here and I want them to have good school consistency,” he said. “I want to see Mesa County succeed for the long run.”
Dale Shrull contributed to this article.