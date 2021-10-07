The Grand Junction Economic Partnership wants to hear from you about your vision of a better future in the Grand Valley.
GJEP launched an online survey that ties into its “Grand Vision” strategic plan. The two-minute survey, which will be live until Nov. 1 and is open to all residents of the valley, can be accessed at https://www.gjep.org/grand-vision/.
“The Grand Vision is a strategic plan to meet long-term, visionary goals set for our community by our community,” said GJEP Marketing Director Cilia Kohn.
“Economic indicators show us that the Grand Valley has changed and grown vastly in the last decade, and it is our job at GJEP to ensure that we continue to grow and diversify our economy, but it is also our mission to improve the quality of life for all Grand Valley residents, so we want to make sure that our growth is intentional and aligns with the community’s collective vision for the Grand Valley 10, 20, even 30 years from now.”
The community-wide survey will serve as the backbone of the “Grand Vision.” From November through February, the survey’s results will be refined through a series of workshops with community stakeholders.
A strategic plan will be drafted by GJEP in March and presented to the public in April.
“It begins with a survey because that is the quickest and easiest way to capture responses from residents across the valley, and it is important that everyone’s voice is heard,” Kohn said.
“The survey focuses on quality of life metrics and priorities because we want to make sure we as a community are all on the same page when we define quality of life.”