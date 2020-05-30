The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a motorhome fire near 26 and G roads on Friday, a day after a series of fires had to be put out in the same area.
Initial reports indicated that a motorhome was on fire near a barn, but upon arrival firefighters found both were in flames, according to the Fire Department.
No one was injured in the fire, though there were initial concerns over a person unaccounted for who was found to be safe.
Firefighters were able to protect a nearby home, though the motorhome and barn were a complete loss.
THURSDAY FIRE INVESTIGATION ONGOING
A day earlier, firefighters responded to 26 Road and F¾ Road for several small fires burning on the east side of the road.
Additional fires were reported along 26 Road stretching north from the original location, as well as fires appearing on 25 Road stretching from G to I roads.
Though homes were initially threatened in the area, the fires, first reported at 4:07 p.m., were extinguished by 9:44 p.m.
The investigation into what caused the fires is ongoing.
With additional resources from area firefighting agencies, the Fire Department battled the fires along 25 and 26 roads and in open areas between the roads.
A helicopter was called in to assist.
Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Fire Department spokeswoman, said by Friday that the investigation revealed 10 to 15 total separate fire areas.
She said the investigation is ongoing and they’re still looking at possible motives, but fire investigators and police are working closely together.
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the fires to call investigators at 970-549-5200.
Anyone who lives on 23 Road and E Road, 25 Road from G Road to I Road, or 26 Road from F¾ Road to I Road is asked to submit their home or doorbell security video to the investigation.
“We’re still looking at its origin and cause,” Thompson said.
RESTAURANT FIRE
Grand Junction firefighters responded to a restaurant fire in the 2900 block of Patterson Road on Thursday evening.
Thompson said firefighters were dispatched for a commercial structure fire after a store owner reported smoke coming through the door.
Firefighters on scene found heavier smoke inside along with a small kitchen fire and put it out.