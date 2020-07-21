Looking back at 2019, the Grand Junction Fire Department showed a slight increase in calls and responses as it prepares for Station 6 to open later this year.
Station 6, the first of three new stations approved by voters as part of the First Responder Tax that passed last year, will be the first new station added to the community in 15 years. It was one of several projects and initiatives the department highlighted in its annual report released Monday.
This month, a fire suppression sprinkler system was installed and interior and exterior work will continue at the construction site. The plan is for Station 6 to open in the fall.
Located at Horizon Park a little north of 27 and G roads, the station will include a ladder truck and ambulance crew with six firefighters, EMT and paramedics, along with an additional battalion chief. The station will be staffed 24 hours a day. Residents approved the tax measure last year — a 0.5% increase in the city’s sales tax for emergency services agencies — by more than 1,200 votes.
FIRE STATIONS
The Fire Department responds to a population of more than 83,000 people and answers more than 16,500 calls per year, including calls for emergency medical services, fire, hazmat, technical rescue, a wildland fire team, fire prevention and community outreach, according to the annual report.
In total, the department logged 30,841 responses, which was anything involving one apparatus going to a call, and 16,774 incidents, which were 911 calls requiring the Fire Department. Both were up from 2018.
Each of the five stations has a different specialty used for specific scenarios, in addition to responding to nearby calls.
Station 1 includes the technical rescue crew for the department, which can be used for rescues off cliffs, Station 2 has a desert rescue crew, Station 3 includes hazmat specialists, Station 4 has wildland firefighting and Station 5 specializes in trench rescue.
Fire Department spokesperson Dirk Clingman said those end up being a small percentage of the overall calls.
According to the numbers, Station 2 had the most responses with 11,843. Clingman said Station 2 is situated in a high-density population and thus receives the most calls each year.
“They stay busy with medical calls,” he said.
Each station averaged 17 responses per day with nearly 46 calls per day, up from 44 calls and 16 responses per day the previous year.
Engine 2, Truck 3 and Truck 1 were shown to be the most active fire units last year.
The majority of calls, an estimated 80%, are for emergency medical services.
The Fire Department responded to 285 fire incidents in 2019, or any incident requiring fire suppression, and 13,574 EMS incidents.
To deal with the increasing number of medical calls, seven individuals with no prior experience in emergency medicine or firefighting were hired and put in a focused emergency medical technician program.
Clingman said these individuals were starting their careers in firefighting and will spend their first year in the back of an ambulance.
“Their concentration for the first year will be on the medical side,” he said.
“We need to increase staff on the medical side, and this was an opportunity to invest in the person.”
Seven out of 299 applicants were selected.