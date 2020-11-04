Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters put out a blaze on Tuesday that spread to two homes on Darby Drive.
One of the firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The homes were safely evacuated of residents.
GJFD spokesperson Dirk Clingman said the fire appeared to have originated in a shed between the two homes. He said one home was heavily damaged and the other had significant exterior damage.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 10:25 a.m. and were able to knock down the fire by 10:52 a.m.
Grand Junction Fire Department responded with Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Engine 5, Engine 6, Ambulance 1, an Administrative Chief, and a Battalion Chief. GJPD responded and assisted with scene safety and traffic control. The American Red Cross responded to assist three adults displaced by the fire.