The Grand Junction Fire Department reported a busy weekend, responding to five fires Saturday and Sunday. No one was injured in any of them.
Three fires were at commercial properties, one was at a residence and one was in a camper.
The Fire Department was called at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday about a bedroom on fire at Fairview Avenue. Crews fully extinguished it. The room had significant smoke damage and fire damage to a wall and window.
At 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, the Fire Department responded to North Seventh Street for a small fire on the stairs outside a building. Police arrived first and extinguished the fire. The cause is under investigation.
Minutes later, at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, a fire was reported on the outside of a commercial building in the 500 block of North Avenue.
Damage was limited to the exterior siding and a phone box on the outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
About 11 p.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a camper on fire in the 2800 block of North Avenue. The camper was fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading to a nearby tree and power pole.
The pole had significant damage, and the camper was a complete loss, but crews were able to protect a nearby home. The cause and origin are under investigation.
Sunday about 9 a.m., a dumpster fire spread to a warehouse in the 900 block of North Avenue. Crews extinguished the fire, but there was damage to both the interior and exterior of the warehouse. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.