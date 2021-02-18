Grand Junction firefighters put out a truck-camper fire under the 25 Road overpass on Wednesday morning that displaced one person and his dog.
Thick, black smoke from the fire rolled up next to the Riverside Parkway about 9:15 a.m. The smoke could be seen from far away when the fire department arrived and started spraying the vehicle with water.
No injuries were reported as the truck-camper was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, the Grand Junction Fire Department said.
Firefighters sprayed water on the vehicle for nearly an hour as it smoldered, before moving in to prepare the vehicle to be removed from the scene.
American Red Cross was on scene to assist the victim.
Grand Junction Police Department officers helped out with traffic control on the bridge and around the scene of the incident.