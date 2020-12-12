Grand Junction firefighters put out a house fire early Friday morning, and although two people and three dogs were safely evacuated, the home sustained substantial damage and the family is now displaced.
The fire reportedly started on the roof of the home in the 2300 block of Broadway, and once on scene the crews saw smoke coming from the attic of the home with no hydrants nearby.
The active fire was in the attic and walls of the home and utilities were shut off to ensure the safety of those inside, the Grand Junction Fire Department reports.
The department has responded to 12 fire calls since Sunday, which GJFD spokesperson Ellis Thompson-Ellis admitted is quite a bit.
“We’ve been very busy. Just this morning, we responded to the house fire and another fire call came in,” Thompson-Ellis said Friday. “A lot of these are preventable and a lot are related to heating and dryers.”
Most home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months, peaking in January, the U.S. Fire Administration reports.
GJFD recommends to have dryers installed and serviced by a professional, not to use dryers without a lint filter, make sure to clean the lint filter before or after each load of laundry and to remove all the lint that has collected around the drum.
The leading cause of home clothes dryer fires is failure to clean them, the GJFD reports.
Part of what makes dryer fires so much more common during the winter is simply the colder weather.
“Dryers use a lot of electricity and generate a lot of static electricity. In the winter, it’s cold and dry and there’s more static electricity,” Thompson-Ellis said.
If there’s lint build up in the dryer vent, a spark from the static electricity can start a fire very quickly.
“That’s something that gets overlooked a lot,” Thompson-Ellis said. “We need the community’s help to stop these fires before they start. Home fires take four out of six of our engines and one ambulance and commercial fires take five out of six engines and two ambulances.”
“One incident demands a lot of resources for our system and our valley.”
Home fires also take some time to clear.
“At the abandoned building fire (in the 2800 block of C ½ Road on Dec. 8), we were there for three to four hours and that’s not uncommon,” Thompson-Ellis said. “After the flames are all out, crews will start tearing a part the building and spray additional water to make sure there is no heat left to rekindle.”
She said it is a lot like putting out a campfire at the end of a camping trip but on a much larger scale.
“We pull down the ceilings and walls and spread everything out so that it doesn’t reheat and that process can take a long time,” Thompson-Ellis said.
Other fires the GJFD has responded to these past few weeks have been the result of families not heating their homes in traditional ways.
“Where we see families get into trouble is when they find different ways to heat the home like overloading electric circuits with one extension cord, using the oven and propane tanks to heat homes and just things not intended to heat a whole house,” Thompson-Ellis explained. “Overloading electrical outlets, cooking, heating and dryers… that’s going to cover most of the fires we’ve seen this winter.”
She recommended programs like Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for families struggling to pay their bills.
“With COVID-19, there’s a lot of economic uncertainty in the valley but we have so many organizations dedicated to help those families in need. Please if you need that assistance reach out… we have organizations in place to help out,” Thompson-Ellis said.