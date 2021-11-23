The Grand Junction Fire Department had a busy start to “home fire season” this weekend, responding to 102 calls for service in a 48-hour period.
One of the calls, a chimney fire that occurred Saturday on Orchard Mesa, forced fire crews to go onto the roof, then cut into the roof and around the chimney to put out the fire.
Obviously, 102 calls is a lot, but this is the time of year when the department anticipates a large volume of calls.
Ellis Thompson-Ellis, public information officer for the Fire Department, said when the weather turns cold, the calls switch from outdoor fires to indoor fires, which are often caused by cooking, dryers or chimneys.
“Those are the big three (causes) of house fires,” Thompson-Ellis said.
She said the community can be proactive in preventing fires during the cold weather season, and it comes down to simple measures.
She encouraged community members to set a timer and check on food when cooking, to clean dryer vents and have chimneys cleaned.
This advice is especially important around the holidays, Thompson-Ellis said, when the Fire Department’s call volume increases because of more people cooking, being on the roads and generally being more active.
Thompson-Ellis reminded the public that, if you are deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey, make sure it’s completed defrosted and dry before frying. Also, fry the turkey outdoors on a flat surface, and measure the amount of oil to prevent a fire.
Also, she said, with children around for the holidays, it’s important to make sure they’re properly supervised and anything they could use to start a fire is out of their reach.
“It’s really those little preventative steps that can prevent an emergency from occurring,” Thomson-Ellis said.
Another noteworthy call the department responded to this weekend involved a broken water line at an assisted living center in the 2800 block of Patterson Road.
The call originally came in as a fire, but there were no flames. Since the broken water line was attached to the building’s sprinkler system, it was a fire call, Thompson-Ellis said.
Fire Department personnel and the center’s staff moved 22 of the assisted living residents to dry rooms.
The Fire Department did not release the name of the facility.
The accumulation of calls can drain resources pretty quickly, Thompson-Ellis said, especially when the department has to send a lot of resources and multiple apparatuses to calls, as they did at the assisted living center.
Call volume goes up every year, she said, and it seems weekends like this past one are becoming more common.
“This weekend in particular was just call after call after call,” Thompson-Ellis said.