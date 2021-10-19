featured GJFD sends wildland team to Southern California SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A Grand Junction Fire Department wildland team has been sent to Southern California in response to serious fire conditions in the area.According to a GJFD press release, the team was deployed Friday to March Air Reserve Base southeast of Riverside.Saturday, the team was assigned to the San Bernardino National Forest to attack any fires that start up, according to the release. "The goal of this type of assignment is to quickly extinguish fires so they do not burn out of control during serious fire conditions," the release stated.According to the release, the team could be deployed for up to two weeks. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Team Wildland Military Sport Press Release Reserve Fire Department Southeast Grand Junction Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView