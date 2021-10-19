A Grand Junction Fire Department wildland team has been sent to Southern California in response to serious fire conditions in the area.

According to a GJFD press release, the team was deployed Friday to March Air Reserve Base southeast of Riverside.

Saturday, the team was assigned to the San Bernardino National Forest to attack any fires that start up, according to the release.

"The goal of this type of assignment is to quickly extinguish fires so they do not burn out of control during serious fire conditions," the release stated.

According to the release, the team could be deployed for up to two weeks.