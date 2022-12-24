On Wednesday, Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved a contract between the Grand Junction Fire Department and Clifton Fire Protection District in which GJFD will provide temporary management services for Clifton.

GJFD Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Angermuller will work as chief of the Clifton Fire Protection District starting Jan. 1, according to the agreement, with an eye toward further cooperation between the two agencies. Clifton will pay Grand Junction $85,000 per year for the services.