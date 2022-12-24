On Wednesday, Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved a contract between the Grand Junction Fire Department and Clifton Fire Protection District in which GJFD will provide temporary management services for Clifton.
GJFD Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Angermuller will work as chief of the Clifton Fire Protection District starting Jan. 1, according to the agreement, with an eye toward further cooperation between the two agencies. Clifton will pay Grand Junction $85,000 per year for the services.
“Right now, we have a general idea that both agencies are compatible, but what we need moving forward is a real cost-benefit analysis for both departments to make an informed choice about what comes next,” said GJFD Fire Chief Ken Watkins.
While Grand Junction is providing management services for Clifton, the two agencies will look further into whether a more formal and/or involved cooperation agreement would be beneficial.
“During this management agreement, CFPD Board and the City will work together to conduct an in-depth exploration to see if a long-term cooperative service agreement would be practical and desirable for both agencies,” a GJFD press release stated. “This will involve a number of City departments comparing every aspect of both agencies, and determining the resources, training, and staff that would be needed to share services under a cooperative service agreement.”
Clifton has been without a permanent chief since Charles Balke left to run Palisade’s fire department.
Palisade had previously received management services from Clifton, much like Clifton will receive management services from Grand Junction, but the town’s board voted to re-establish town control of the fire department in May.
Several districts in the eastern Grand Valley, including Palisade, Clifton, the Palisade Rural Fire Protection District and the East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District have been discussing the possibility of creating an overarching fire protection district for that area.
It’s not known how those talks are progressing, but Clifton appears to be moving in a different direction. In November, Clifton and Grand Junction received the results of a study by consulting firm AP Triton saying further cooperation between the two entities could be beneficial.
“We are good partners with GJFD, and we already cooperatively serve our areas together, especially as you look at calls in Fruitvale and Clifton,” CFP Board President Robert Thomason said. “We make a good team and right now it makes sense to see if formally combining our services some way would provide fiscal and emergency response benefits to our community as a whole.”