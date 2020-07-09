Next time Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters are called for a rescue in a canyon or off a cliff in town, they will likely be making the most of a piece of equipment recently purchased by the department for that very purpose.
The new gear is essentially a tripod that makes it easier and safer to set up rescue ropes off the edge of a cliff.
GJFD Station 1 Captain Ben Blehm said whenever a ropes rescue is conducted, it is essential that the crew on scene create a game plan. They need to know exactly where the ropes will be set up in order to safely move the rescue basket up the side and to the top of the cliff.
Blehm said Station 1, which houses the department’s rope rescue team, has been particularly busy with six rescues in one month alone this spring.
“The vast majority of rescues we can hike a patient out. It’s much faster and efficient if we can hike them out. Where this will come most in handy is on most difficult rescues will 90 degree angle cliffs,” he explained.
On cliffs with a rounded edge this equipment won’t need to be used.
GJFD spokesperson Dirk Clingman said one of the more complex rescues firefighters have been called to recently included rescuing a dog on Ribbon Trail on May 18. The dog had chased a lizard down a waterfall. Ten days earlier, rescue crews responded to a person that had fallen on Serpents Trail and had to be transported by CareFlight. On May 2, an individual was also transported by CareFlight after falling in the area of Andy’s Loop.
“These are low-frequency, high-risk calls that require rescue equipment and an advanced level of training,” Clingman added.
Blehm said the tripod would likely be used most in the Colorado National Monument and Bangs Canyon.
While crews continued to train on it this week, he said “if we had a rescue today, we’d use it.”
The tripod is just under $5,000, if purchased online, and can be rigged into a standard tripod as well as more advanced configurations.