The Grand Junction Fire Department welcomed 13 new academy graduates with a badge-pinning ceremony Friday afternoon at the Two Rivers Convention Center.
The 13-week academy includes teaching recruits about their gear, firefighting equipment, firefighting strategies, how to do firefighting tasks, search and rescue skills, survival training, hazardous materials training and medical training, according to instructor Rick Swales.
“They go from no experience at all to being pretty well versed in fire department skills and functions,” Swales said.
The 13 graduates are Sean Berkson, David Byers, John Castaneda, Adam Egger, Matthew Frazier, Benjamin Jensen, Hayden Marlowe, Hunter McSchooler, Dale Napoletano, Tanner Patrick, Jacob Perez, Stormy Ramsay and Matthew White.
Marlowe, 28, said the academy was a challenge every day.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life,” Marlowe said. “It’s designed to stress you.”
The academy makes recruits push past their perceived limitations, Marlowe said.
“You can do much more than you think you can, and that’s what you need in a job like this.”
The badge-pinning ceremony marks the transition between the academy and on-the-job training, Swales said.
“This is a pretty big milestone in the career of a firefighter,” he said.
Mayor Anna Stout thanked the recruits for choosing this line of work and protecting people’s lives and property.
“The city fully supports a long, safe and rewarding career for you,” Stout said.
Stout referenced an incident in which a grill caught on fire in her yard and the fire department had to be called.
“What I remember from that day is I didn’t feel judged, but I felt so safe,” Stout said.
Stout said she knows how demanding the job can be for firefighters, and these recruits are benefiting the city simply by joining the department.
Next, the graduates will receive on-the-job training where they can integrate with other GJFD firefighters, Swales said.
“I’m excited to get to know the crew, learn and grow in the job, and give back to the community,” Marlowe said.