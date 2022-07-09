The Grand Junction Fire Department celebrated the graduation of 19 new recruits from the academy Friday at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
Academy instructor Connor Charlesworth said recruits usually receive job offers about six months after they apply to the department, which is followed by the 20-week academy.
The academy, which consists of four 10-hour days per week, includes teaching the recruits the basics of the job, including gear and techniques for fighting fires. It also includes things like handling hazardous materials and emergency medical service training, which Charlesworth said is about 85% of the job.
Recruit Josiah Brown said Grand Junction’s academy is the finest of the three fire academies he has attended, and the instructors are knowledgeable and experienced.
“It’s a massive commitment,” Brown said of the academy. “During the last 20 weeks we haven’t had much experience outside the academy.”
The 19 recruits will be spread out over the department’s six stations for the time being Charlesworth said, so they can complete their one-year probationary period.
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said this class, tied for the second-largest academy class ever, is the largest the department has had since 2006.
Stout said she is grateful to have people in this community willing to make sacrifices to protect the rest of the community.
“Firefighters are an intrinsic part of the community,” Stout said.
“I’m excited to be here, proud of what we’ve all done, and excited to get out on the line,” Brown said.