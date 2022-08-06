GJFD wildfire unit deploys to Texas By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Aug 6, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Grand Junction Fire Department has sent a wildland fire unit to help with mop-up duty on the Honey Creek Fire, burning about 26 miles north of Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Friday.The Honey Creek Fire has burned 353 acres and is 100% contained, according to the Incident Information System.The unit could be gone for up to two weeks, according to GJFD.Grand Junction still has two wildland engines and a water tender in case a wildfire breaks out while the unit is gone, according to GJFD.MOBILE HOME FIREOne person was injured in a mobile home fire near the 2900 block of North Ave. Thursday evening, GJFD reported.The fire was threatening two other homes and a commercial building when GJFD responded, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.The mobile home was a total loss. The injured person declined transport to the hospital, and no other injuries were reported. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Wildland Fire Department Transports Military Highway Medicine Texas Mobile Home Department Engine North Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 70° 94° Fri Friday 94°/70° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:18:19 AM Sunset: 08:21:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:19:13 AM Sunset: 08:19:58 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 68° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/68° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:20:07 AM Sunset: 08:18:49 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 69° 97° Mon Monday 97°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:21:01 AM Sunset: 08:17:39 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 71° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/71° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:21:56 AM Sunset: 08:16:27 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 71° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:22:50 AM Sunset: 08:15:15 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 70° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:23:45 AM Sunset: 08:14:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business