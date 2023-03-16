The Grand Junction High School Academic Team poses with the Governor’s Cup and Class 4A Knowledge Bowl State Championship trophy after the state competition Tuesday at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. From left to right: Coach Coady Shawcroft, Stewart Collins, Megan TerLouw, Athena Quesenberry, Macy McComb, Logan Jochim, Cailan McKim, Sam Guddat, Jamison Whiteford, Alexander Chang, Maddie Kawasaki, Anna Stone-Ewing and Coach Noah Schmidt.
Fresh off of taking first and second place in the Quiz Bowl State Championship earlier this month, the Grand Junction High School academic team’s dominance of statewide competitions continued this week.
The Tigers competed in the State Knowledge Bowl Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, where 60 teams competed in 11 rounds — but none of them were able to keep up with Grand Junction. The Tigers won by 46 points, one of the largest margins of victory in the event, to claim the Governor’s Cup, which goes to the best team in the state regardless of classification.
Grand Junction also won by 62 points in the Class 4A State Championship competition. The Tigers now have 20 Governors Cups and 24 classification titles in the program’s history.
“It’s pretty awesome. We’ve put in a lot of work this year,” said team captain and junior Sam Guddat. “We’re kind of coming back off of a few years of not winning the Governor’s Cup, so it felt pretty good to bring that home again.”
“I think it means that we trained very hard, we practiced to a great extent and we’ve been successful this season,” added Cailan McKim, a senior and the team’s top scorer.
Joining Guddat and McKim in the Tigers’ blowout victories in Greeley were Alexander Chang, Jamison Whiteford, Logan Jochim, Maddie Kawasaki, Stewart Collins, Megan TerLouw, Athena Quesenberry, Anna Stone-Ewing and Macy McComb.
The Tigers already clinched a berth in the Quiz Bowl competition at the High School National Championship Tournament, set for May 26-28 at the Marriott Marquis and the Hilton in Atlanta. With their wins this week, they’ll also compete online in Knowledge Bowl nationals.
“It’s a great bonding experience for us and it’s cool for us to see teams that are so much better than us and pull inspiration from what they’re doing,” Guddat said.
For seniors like McKim, two national competition opportunities late in their final semester will serve as an way for their time as prep academic team members to draw to a close.
“I think it reflects well on the developments that have occurred this year, and it reflects well on the team that’s carried out those developments,” McKim said. “It indicates how successful we’ve been overall in multiple different ways.”