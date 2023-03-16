GJHS Trophies

The Grand Junction High School Academic Team poses with the Governor’s Cup and Class 4A Knowledge Bowl State Championship trophy after the state competition Tuesday at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. From left to right: Coach Coady Shawcroft, Stewart Collins, Megan TerLouw, Athena Quesenberry, Macy McComb, Logan Jochim, Cailan McKim, Sam Guddat, Jamison Whiteford, Alexander Chang, Maddie Kawasaki, Anna Stone-Ewing and Coach Noah Schmidt.

Fresh off of taking first and second place in the Quiz Bowl State Championship earlier this month, the Grand Junction High School academic team’s dominance of statewide competitions continued this week.

The Tigers competed in the State Knowledge Bowl Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, where 60 teams competed in 11 rounds — but none of them were able to keep up with Grand Junction. The Tigers won by 46 points, one of the largest margins of victory in the event, to claim the Governor’s Cup, which goes to the best team in the state regardless of classification.

