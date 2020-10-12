The Grand Junction High School Academic Team swept the competition at a statewide quiz tournament Sept. 19, earning a spot in the nationwide tournament over Memorial Day Weekend 2021.
The competitions, which resemble an academic Jeopardy, cover almost any topic, such as farming, math, science, history and pop culture. This year’s competition was held virtually for the first time.
“For a lot of kids, this is how they meet friends and even partners,” said Coady Shawcroft, a teacher at GJHS and the team’s coach. “It’s all about teaching them how to learn, how to face challenges, how to fail and that their hard work can pay off.”
Connor Gillaspie, a senior at GJHS and captain of the team, has been competing with the team for four years.
He started on the JV team, and was intimidated by how good everyone else was. The more time he spent practicing with the team, the more he loved it.
“I love to learn random topics and useless facts, this puts both of those to good use,” he said. “I formed friendships I otherwise wouldn’t have.”
Brady Ancell, 16, a junior at GJHS, has had a similar experience.
He joined after seeing his brother succeeding on the team and, like Gillapsie, has found his element. Now, he has a group of friends to not only compete with, but hang out with outside of school.
“I didn’t expect to love it because I didn’t know anyone,” Ancell said.
Shawcroft formed similar bonds on the academic team 10 years ago as a student.
By his own admission, Shawcroft wasn’t a great student at GJHS, but he tried out for the academic team, then his life began to change.
That’s where he met his wife, McKenzie, who coaches the JV team, as well as other lifelong friends.
“This game gave me a reason to go to school. It’s incredible how much I love it,” Shawcroft said. “I want to be able to give that same experience to the kids.”
Shawcroft said that the team is like a family. He recalled how a kid moved from New Jersey, made his first friends on the team.
“That’s way more important than winning,” Shawcroft said.
Those success stories are why Shawcroft coaches and keeps the team going. They now practice over the instant messaging app Discord because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team has nine active members, down from over 20 a year ago. Every practice, they’re divided into multiple teams and compete against each other. Coaches will act as moderators and read a topic and question to the teams in the voice chat. The first team to tag the moderator in the text chat will get the chance to answer. The NAQT competitions are also held virtually, over Zoom. A moderator will ask a question and conestants have to buzz in through an external site called BuzzIn.Live.
The repetition, encouragement from one another, and familial atmosphere are what have contributed to the team winning over 40 state titles over four different tournaments and nine appearances in a national tournament since 2010.
But the positive impact it has on the kids means the most to Shawcroft.
“Personally, the kids give me purpose,” he said. “And the impact it has on their lives gives me purpose.”