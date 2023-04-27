After a semester of dominating competitions around the state, the Grand Junction High School academic team just hauled in another honor — this time at the national level.
The Tigers competed in the Third Annual Knowledge Bowl National Tournament, which was held virtually, this weekend against the champions of other states and other teams that finished near the top of their respective states. Grand Junction took first place overall in the tournament, earning the Knowledge Bowl National Championship.
“This has been a two year process to rebuild the team after the pandemic. We decided two years ago that we wanted to build a team that could compete at nationals. We set a schedule, study plans, and our team followed through with incredibly hard work,” said GJHS coach Coady Shawcroft.
“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work they put in regardless of the result. Playing this game isn’t easy. Playing it online is so much harder. It takes an immense effort to stay focused, keep your energy up, and push through mistakes, so this win really speaks to their mental toughness and their team work.”
Grand Junction’s victory was led by the team’s captain, Sam Guddat, along with Cailan McKim, Alexander Chang, Jamison Whiteford, Stewart Collins, Megan TerLouw, Logan Jochim and Maddie Kawasaki.
“It feels really awesome to work hard and see that pay off through winning nationals,” Guddat said. “I’m proud of all of my teammates for dedicating so much time into this. We would not be where we are today without the hard work of each individual. As a leader it feels awesome to see a team come together throughout the year. We have improved so much and it is awesome that we all get along so great. As a leader that’s all you can ask for.”
Several Tigers spoke about their favorite moment from the competition.
“The most memorable moment for me was when Benford’s Law was the answer to a question, and it was different from other tournaments because we had not played online at all for a year,” McKim said. “I think it is an honor to win. I couldn’t have done this alone, so our team deserves the honor.”
“One memorable moment for me was the final five questions of the tournament came,” Guddat added. “That is when it finally hit me that we had just accomplished something great. It was an awesome feeling.”
COMMUNITY BOWL
The team is hosting its annual fundraiser, the GJHS Community Bowl, this Saturday to raise funds to travel to Atlanta this summer for the Quiz Bowl High School National Championship Tournament. The Community Bowl will take place at the school from noon to 4 p.m.
The Community Bowl is a trivia event in which teams of one to five members take a short, multiple-choice written quiz to determine their starting placement. They then play three oral rounds of 50 questions per round, akin to “Jeopardy.” The winning team will keep the Community Bowl trophy for the next year.
Among the Community Bowl’s sponsors helping support the GJHS academic team in its journey are Bank of Colorado, Energy Pro Installation, Alpine Bank, the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club, the Grand Junction Rotary Club, the Mesa County Medical Society, Heiden Homes Realty, Rider & Quesenberry, the Endoscopy Center, Grand View Animal Hospital, Burton Orthodontics, KP Drywall, the Grand Junction Police Department, Grand Junction Federal Credit Union, Oldcastle SW Group, HRL Compliance Solutions, Essentials in Learning, Dufford, Waldeck, and Milburn, Mesa Jewelers, the GJ Lions Club and FCI Construction.
“If we have been successful in the past, it is due to the generous sponsors who ensure that we have the resources necessary to compete,” Shawcroft said. “We couldn’t do this without our amazing community and amazing school.”