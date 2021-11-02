Voters in Mesa County came out strong for an effort to rebuild Grand Junction High School with 65% in favor of the $115 million effort.
After a previous bond failed in 2019, School District 51 officials went back to voters with a trimmed down bond that would replace Grand Junction High School, which was constructed in 1956. The latest iteration of the bond was more than $60 million less than the 2019 bond.
As of 7 p.m., more than 25,000 votes had been cast in support of the effort, with only 13,377 county residents voting in opposition.
"We won!" Yes on GJHS co-chair Sarah Shrader said after results became available Tuesday. Cheers rang through the effort's watch party at Ramblebine Brewing Company.
"This is exactly what we were hoping for is a landslide victory," Shrader said.
Shrader said she was overwhelmed by the support showed by the community, voters and volunteers.
"We're going to have a beautiful school in the middle of the community," Shrader said.
D51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill, who is set to take over for Superintendent Diana Sirko after this school year, said the result shows the community supports education.
"We're looking forward to starting tomorrow trying to get this school built because it's what our kids deserve," Hill said.
GJHS teacher Justin Whiteford said he thought the vote showed the valley has a future in which the community really cares about education, and that it showed what can happen when people work together across the political aisle.
Proponents of the measure cited not only the building's age but also challenges with a sinking foundation, asbestos and security concerns because of the building's multiple entrances.
"When you see the asbestos and walk through the 57 doors daily, you're almost on you knees like 'what is it going to take?'" Whiteford said.
The ballot issue drew broad support including from the Mesa County Commissioners and former Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, who helped spearhead the district's effort to draft new bond language for 2021.
The total cost to rebuild Grand Junction High School is expected to be around $145 million. The rest of the funds will come from a state Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant as well as money previously earmarked for repairs to the building. The BEST grant program is funded through the Colorado State Land Board, Colorado Lottery, marijuana excise tax, and local matching dollars and the contribution to the GJHS project will be $10 million.
The bond also entered Tuesday's election with support from every school board candidate.
"We're doing right by the kids with Grand Junction High School," District C candidate Trish Mahre said from her watch party Tuesday night at Charlie Dwellington's.
District D candidate Will Jones said the bond was overdue, but it would be up to the incoming board to make sure the build process is handled well.
"We all know it's a good thing. We know it needs to happen,” Jones said. “We just need to make sure that it comes in under-budget, do it the right way and get ready for other bonds."
Angela Lema, candidate for District E, echoed those sentiments.
"There's a big swing between what they think it's going to cost and what it will cost. This vote needs to be really honored because we have other schools that are in trouble," Lema said. “We have other buildings in this district that need a pretty serious amount of love, at the very least, maybe replacing. We need to prove to the taxpayers that we're good stewards of their tax money. If we're good steward of their tax money, they'll continue and trust (the district) and provide for our kids."