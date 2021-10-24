With a little more than a week until Election Day, supporters of a bond to fund the construction of a new Grand Junction High School are cautiously optimistic.
Citizens for District 51, the campaign urging people to vote “yes” on ballot measure 4B, held a training party for supporters and canvassers at the Mesa Valley Education Association office, 2472 Patterson Road, No. 13.
“We really started getting volunteers and canvassers out into the community in September. We’ve been having them go door-to-door at homes or to events to spread the word,” said Andreya Krieves, volunteer coordinator for the campaign. “We’ve had a pretty positive response because I think there’s been a lot of built-up energy in the community realizing that this is a need.”
The ballot measure asks voters to fund a $115 million bond that would replace the current building, which was constructed in 1956.
Grand Junction High School has many entrances — which can be a security risk — classrooms across the street, asbestos in the walls, recurring plumbing issues and failing infrastructure, bond supporters say.
A late-July rainstorm caused the ceiling in one classroom to partially collapse and exposed asbestos, temporarily closing the room at the start of the school year.
The proposed alternative would erect a three-story building on the current campus, 1400 N. Fifth St., would have three entrances and centralize all of the classrooms on the campus.
The price tag was whittled down to its current figure and garnered the support of former Colorado Mesa President Tim Foster, Mesa County Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis, and all seven school board candidates.
The project will also be funded with $20 million from a previous bond and $10 million from a Building Excellent Schools Today grant from the Colorado Department of Education, should the bond pass. Also, any leftover funds will be used to pay down the bond.
“I feel like there’s a lot more support this time around because we have a real solid ballot issue. The committee really listened to voters and made adjustments to their plan,” said Krieves, who volunteered on the 2019 campaign. “It’s simple and a single issue at a low but effective cost.”
Campaign manager Daniel Haas agreed.
Haas’ father, Jim Haas, teaches physical education at Dual Immersion Academy. The school built a gym thanks to the 2017 bond that voters passed. Previously, the school had only a blacktop outside so classes were restricted by temperature and weather, Haas said.
“I’ve seen first-hand what the positive impact good infrastructure can have on a school,” Haas said. “I think we’re in a good spot. I was talking to the campaign manager for the last bond, and they told me there was a lot of confusion at this point in 2019. We don’t have that now in the home stretch. I think it’s night and day compared to last time.”
However, organizers tempered confidence when speaking about the prospects of the bond passing.
The response has been promising, sure, but the 2019 bond measure, which carried a $179.5 million price tag, failed narrowly.
Getting this measure to pass requires more than just a car with “Yes on GJHS” painted on the rear window and a few yard signs.
“Support means nothing if people don’t come out and vote,” Haas said. “We’re really hoping people come out on Election Day.”