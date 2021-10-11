Sometimes a need is met through the vision and generosity of others.
That’s exactly what happened as the Grand Junction High School Class of 2020 donated their class funds to expand a small closet boutique located in French teacher Jodee Cronk’s classroom.
“I never understood the need until we started,” Cronk said. “Some of the stories I’ve heard. It amazes me the need that is out there.”
Back in 2018, a toiletry drive for The House, a teen homeless shelter, was coordinated by the Student Service Learning Advisory Program of Grand Junction High School.
It was decided that some of the extra items not needed for the shelter be kept for the students at the school.
Soon after, a suggestion was made to add some clothing items for lower-income kids, and it grew from there. Initially, students in need would go to Cronk or another faculty member privately to obtain these items.
Cronk said she learned early in the project that some families couldn’t afford certain necessary items. She said she learned of a female student who would miss school time every month as the family could not afford personal hygiene items the teen needed.
Another student came to her embarrassed because her family could not afford to purchase a bra that would fit her.
After the Class of 2020 donated their class funds to expand the work to help lower-income students, a school office was donated to create a shop with a dressing room, and any stigma associated with the outreach disappeared.
“There are lines for the boutique shop every time it’s open,” Cronk said. “We’ve normalized the secondhand shop. It’s available for everyone. We’ve taken away the stigma.”
Cronk said her daughter introduced her to the idea of purchasing prom attire from a thrift store when she bought her prom dress and upscaled it through her own sewing.
Recognizing the financial hardships facing some families during special events such as prom or homecoming, the Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery Store, as it’s now called, expanded to include formal wear and accessories.
Cronk said about 30 to 40 teens at Grand Junction and area schools purchased homecoming dresses from them. Several boys also purchased dress shirts from the shop.
Women’s formal wear is sold in a classroom rather than the boutique because of space limitations.
As the inventory expanded, a donated storage unit was secured to hold items. The shop changes its seasonal wardrobe attire twice a year, using its many volunteers.
The shop was originally open before and after school, but that wasn’t convenient for students riding the bus. Hours now are from 9:40 to 10:20 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, making it accessible for everyone.
Besides assisting the Grand Junction High students, families from other schools have shopped at the store. Cronk said they open it to the public one day per season, usually on a teacher’s workday when students are out of school.
The store is all volunteer-based. Cronk said Jen Saulnier is her assistant, and Karen Provenza is in charge of their special Christmas event.
Students in the Service Learning Advisory Program, commonly known as “Agents of Change,” help run the store, while students with special needs help with laundry and stocking the boutique.
A lot of time and effort are involved in the volunteer endeavor.
“Our community is so awesome,“ Cronk said. “This project has totally renewed my faith in mankind. Every time I’ve put a need out, it’s met. I’ve found that people want to help, but don’t know where to start.”
Items in the “dream thrift shop,” as Cronk called it, are purchased by individuals and businesses in the community.
She said the shop now is accepting donations of toiletries, cash to stock toiletries, formal wear and new packaged underwear and personal items including bras.