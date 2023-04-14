It’s already been a spring full of accomplishments for Coady Shawcroft, the coach of Grand Junction High School’s powerhouse academic team that won state titles in both the Quiz Bowl and Knowledge Bowl in March.
Shawcroft received another honor Thursday: the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction’s Educator of the Year.
The Kiwanis Club each year awards a Mesa County Valley School District 51 teacher as its Educator of the Year. The club awarded Shawcroft in a ceremony held at noon at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen & Bar.
Shawcroft began his acceptance speech by thanking the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction for its support of District 51 schools and then spoke about his childhood experiences that laid the foundation for his future in teaching.
“My earliest memories of helping in education come from helping out my mother’s preschool classroom. She served special education students and high-risk youth, and she taught me that every student is worthy of love and deserving of our attention and care every single day. I try to remember that, especially when I’m having tough days when I walk into Grand Junction High School,” Shawcroft said.
He went on to thank the people make teaching special.
“I feel lucky to have such excellent parents. I feel lucky to have such excellent teachers, mentors and coaches who have helped me grow, helped me learn and supported me throughout my life. I’m truly indebted to them. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them, and when I reflect on my role as a teacher, mentor and coach, knowing the roles are reversed and knowing how much help I needed, I feel a deep sense of duty to be that person that was there for me for them.”
Shawcroft then spoke about the various successes of the GJHS academic team in recent years. The team will head to Atlanta to compete in the Quiz Bowl High School National Championship Tournament from May 26-28.
“It’s been really cool having so much success,” Shawcroft said. “A lot of people work really, really hard to make sure we have our success. I don’t want to take any credit because we have lots of other coaches, there’s community members, people in the Kiwanis Club have supported our team for years and offer financial support to us. Our whole community comes together to make sure this happens. The success that we get a lot of attention for is not really the success that I care about.”
To attest to the significance of the academic team program for its participants, Shawcroft told the story of a former team member who began to flourish socially once joining the team and how, in turn, the team benefitted from his presence.
“I had this student once on our team and he was absolutely brilliant — he might be one of the smartest students that I’ve ever taught — but he really struggles with social stuff,” Shawcroft said. “He didn’t have a lot of friends and, in school, he was really quiet and kept to himself. He had a hard time expressing his emotions and dealing with frustration. He had a really hard time communicating with people and a really hard time connecting with people. The team provided a space for him to grow in ways that a lot of people don’t really expect. He did super well on the team.”
That student had a particular love of geology, rocks and fossils, so he decided to show his appreciation for Shawcroft and his Tiger teammates once his senior year ended.
“Right after the state competition his senior year, he gave everybody on the team a rock that he had gone out into the field and specifically picked for them,” Shawcroft said. “Most people understood that this was more than a rock, but I think few people really understood the gravity of what he was saying, because he was saying, for probably the first time in his life, ‘I love you, I’m going to miss you when I’m gone, and thank you for being a part of my life.’ ”
Shawcroft finished his acceptance speech by stating that the rock he received from that student was the best trophy he’s ever received to this day.