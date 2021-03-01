Grand Junction High School placed fourth and sixth in the team standings of the Western Slope Regional Mock Trail Tournament over the weekend.
The tournament, which was an online virtual competition this year, had two teams qualify for the state event. Both state qualifiers were the two teams from Glenwood Springs High School.
Grand Junction had a number of individual honors.
Brynne Berry placed first and Asher Goldberg third in the “Best Cross Examiner” category. Goldberg also placed 10th in the “Best Attorney” category.
For “Best Witness,” Ellie Burton was fifth, Berry 12th and Joel Daugherty was 13th. For “Best Individual Witness Parts” Burton was third for witness No. 1 and second for for witness No. 5, Anders Griffin was first for for witness No. 2 Daugherty third for witness No. 3 and third for for witness No. 6.
GJHS also was awarded the John Siddeek Trophy as Mesa County Champion.