Only two months after winning the Class 4A Knowledge Bowl state title and three weeks after a third-place finish at the Knowledge Bowl Nationals, the Grand Junction Academic Team once again found itself flexing its brainpower on a big stage.
In the final weekend of May, two GJHS teams — Team A consisting mostly of seniors and Team B consisting mostly of underclassmen — competed in the Quiz Bowl National Championship Tournament in Atlanta. Despite Quiz Bowl — in which teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture — being a new format for Grand Junction’s teams, the Tigers held their own among elite programs from around the country.
Grand Junction’s teams were the only two Colorado teams out of 272 at the tournament.
“It’s really difficult because we’re playing against teams that are so much better funded than we are,” said Grand Junction head coach Coady Shawcroft. “We’re going up against the top charter schools and private schools in the nation, so it can be quite a shock, and we haven’t been for two years because of COVID, so this is the first time that all of our team has been and it was a huge learning experience.”
The A team consisted of Brady Ancell, Ashley Guddat, Makayla Mai Dao, Able Martinez, Jake Peltier, and Athena Quesenberry. The B team consisted of Alexander Chang, Stewart Collins, Ethan Crawford, Sam Guddat, Cailan McKim, and Megan TerLouw.
Team A finished the preliminary rounds with a 3-7 record. Team B went 4-6. Those records could be considered impressive considering Quiz Bowl’s popularity is largely on the coasts and in the Deep South, a contributing factor to the Tigers being the lone Centennial State squad in the Peach State.
“The preliminary stages are really difficult because you play 10 games and the first three or so are fairly random for who you get, and we learned we were playing against some of the top teams in the nation for both of our teams in the first couple of games, so we were both like, ‘Well, shoot,’ ” Shawcroft said.
“Our underclassmen did amazing — huge shoutout to them — but our seniors pulled through too on the second day and put up some wins against some really good teams. I’m super proud of them. They had never played this style of tournament before, they had never played the Quiz Bowl format, so to not have played any of this and play teams where this is the only thing they do and beat them, that’s huge.”
Ancell, now a graduate of the school, said traveling for the tournament with his teammates was the best part of the experience. When he finally joined the varsity academic team, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Opportunities to travel outside of Colorado didn’t show themselves before the Quiz Bowl National Championship, which is why Shawcroft, assistant coach Casey Smith and the players jumped at the chance to go, even if it was a competition format they weren’t used to.
“We didn’t know nationals would be in Atlanta in-person until pretty late in the year, so it was super exciting to actually travel and play in person, because a lot of us really haven’t been able to do that,” Ancell said. “Even though we didn’t win, it was a really great experience with the team. Even though a lot of us are leaving, it was, I think, something I’ll remember forever. It was really cool to have our team come together. I’m happy with the team and proud of them. It was just really cool.”
McKim, anticipated to be one of the academic team’s leaders next year as a senior, was mostly enthralled by the intellect on display.
“We may not have done incredibly well, but I think we did pretty well for not being a team that usually does much in regards to out-of-state competitions,” McKim said. “(The most interesting part) was definitely seeing the finals with the best teams competing against each other and what this competition looks like to the teams that are all the way up there. It was just really interesting because it’s somewhat different to what we do, but in the end, it’s kind of a similar principle. It’s the same competition. They just do it differently.”
The tournament’s champion was Detroit Central Catholic High School from Novi, Michigan.