Construction work on the new Grand Junction High School has been underway for 42 days.
So far, so good, according to Colleen Kaneda.
Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project to bring the new school to life, gave an update to The Daily Sentinel about how work on the school is going so far, saying that the project is on schedule and there have been no unexpected issues so far.
“FCI’s constructors have started work with the foundation and the site grading,” Kaneda said.
“All of the perimeter wall pile cap excavation is now complete. The helical piers on the north half of the building are installed. We’re also working on some new water lines to the site. Next week, the concrete crews will be on site for those pile caps.”
While that’s the extent of the foundation and site work done to this point, Kaneda said that the final design plans and subsequent pricing for the school will be established in the next couple of months.
“The design team, we’re continuing to finalize the last package of drawings, and those will be out next month in August,” Kaneda said. “The scope of work that has not yet been issued by the design team will be issued in August and then we’ll be getting finalized pricing from FCI on those last scopes of work in September to present to the board.”
Last November, Mesa County voters overwhelmingly approved a $115 million bond to replace Grand Junction High School, with the total budget near $145 million thanks to $19 million in 2017 bond savings and $10 million in BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) grants from the Colorado Department of Education.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new school was June 1.
The new Grand Junction High School is slated to open its doors to students in the fall of 2024.