Crews are making progress on building the new Grand Junction High School. Recent snow hasn’t affected construction, although workers are leaving muddier than usual. The project’s progress was discussed during last week’s School District 51 school board meeting, as well as the possibility of including a health center in the new high school, which is on track to open in the fall of 2024.
Through the end of November, most of the budget of the new Grand Junction High School was committed and construction was roughly a quarter completed.
Mike Adams, a project manager for Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its meeting last week at R-5 High School, providing an update on the new school’s construction.
As of the start of December, $130.6 million of the $144.5 million budget had been committed, with about $23 million expended. The school remains on track to open in the fall of 2024.
“As far as the overall schedule goes, there’s no update,” Adams said. “Everything’s tracking well... We expect that budget number to start catching up as things ramp up on-site.”
The peak number of construction personnel on-site each day is 92. So far, 60,000 square feet of concrete have been poured for floor slabs, 316 construction materials test reports have been generated, 35,000 concrete masonry unit blocks have been laid and 415 tons of steel have been erected.
Crews recently completed a bid package design for the 700 Fifth St. building and the existing gym remodel. Also recently completed were the exterior walls and roof structure for the new gym, as well as concrete slabs in the classroom wings and kitchen area.
Currently, on-site work includes installing structural steel in classroom wings, concrete block walls for fitness and auxiliary gym areas, and underground utilities. The finalization of the design for the soccer field and tennis courts is also underway.
Adams said recent snowfall in Grand Junction hasn’t hindered the project beyond workers leaving a bit muddier than usual.
“It’s still moving along pretty well,” Adams said. “It’s slowed down a little bit here lately, but I don’t think it’s an issue.”
Later in the meeting, board members discussed the possibility of opening a school-based health center in the new Grand Junction High School. District 51 partnered with Marillac- Health to open such a clinic in Central High School in 2021.
“Marillac has a timeline for writing a grant that’s a planning grant that they would use over the next year to plan out potentially opening a school-based health center in the new Grand Junction High School, and they would need the planning grant dollars to do that work and, if they were going to go for future grants to fund the operations of that building, they need that first step to happen,” said D51 Superintendent Brian Hill.
“I believe the deadline is the 27th of January, so they’re looking for some direction on whether we’re going to utilize space at the new Grand Junction High School for the school-based health center.”
Board President Andrea Haitz said she added the discussion on the school-based health center to the meeting’s agenda so there can be a public discussion on the topic and the community has ample time to respond, especially since green-lighting such a clinic would once again bring an outside entity into district affairs.
“What business is the school district in? We’ve pretty much identified that we’re not in the pool business, we never wanted to be in the pool business, we should have never been in the pool business, but somehow, we find ourselves in the pool business. There have been all kinds of issues that have arisen around that,” said Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema.
“Coming back to this, is it sort of unrealistic to think that we can literally provide and do everything within the district? I worry that it’s a little bit like you own a business where you’re responsible for everything that happens under that roof. Whether you really are or not, the perception with the public is that you’re responsible and you’re in agreement with everything that goes on under your roof.
“When you bring an outside entity in and put their organization under your roof, I think it insinuates a lot of things we don’t have control over.”
After a lengthy discussion among board members in which they sought the opinions of MarillacHealth officials, they opted to allow members of the community that time to make their thoughts known.
“I’d rather measure twice and cut once on this and let our community weigh in on what they feel,” Haitz said. “If we just put one in, I just feel like the conversation has changed enough over the past few years that it’s something worth bringing the stakeholders along in the conversation.
“I also want the board to be aware that, if we choose to not have the clinic in there, we do need to be mindful of an alternative; I don’t want it to be a zero-sum where we don’t have the clinic and that’s it. We still need to figure out something that would provide mental health services and/or other options for our students.”