Constuction at the site of the future Grand Junction High School is progressing without problems. An update at Tuesday’s schhool board meeting stated that construction work is approximately 13% finished and that $12.5 million of the total $144.5 million budget has been expended to date.
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
At Tuesday night’s Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education meeting, an update on the construction of the new Grand Junction High School was given.
As part of her monthly update on the construction project, Colleen Kaneda, a principal at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, said that the project’s progress is continuing as expected.
“Nothing has changed from a schedule perspective since we were here last. We’re still looking for occupancy for the students in the new building in the fall of 2024 with all the site work and landscaping and abatement after the new building’s occupied.
“We’re getting closer on the pricing. One hundred percent of the construction documents on the new building have been issued and FCI (Constructors) has been working through getting that pricing pulled together. Based on everything we know so far, we’re still tracking on our budget,” Kaneda said.
Estimated local expenditures remain at $6 million.
However, $1 million in Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Grant reimbursements have been received.
There’s an average total of 50 construction personnel on site each day. So far, 1,235 helical piers — each about 70 feet long — have been driven, more than 1,800 cubic yards of concrete have been poured and 159 construction materials test reports have been generated.
More than 20,000 tons of structural fill have been deposited and more than 70 tons of rebar have been tied in place.