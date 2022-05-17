Grand Junction High School’s student newspaper, the Orange and Black, continued a long-standing tradition of youth journalism excellence this year — and it didn’t go unnoticed.
The Colorado Student Media Association recently announced an extensive list of awards for high school journalism organizations across the state.
The Orange and Black received 14 honors for print and online journalism, placing it among the top 10 student newspapers in the state for those categories.
“It’s always exciting to get validation for your work, and the students were thrilled to receive awards and certificates that said the work they did this year was noticed,” said Steve Fox, a Grand Junction High School teacher, in his first year serving as the Orange and Black’s adviser.
“Like any student organization or group, it takes dedicated students who are willing to not only join but also put in the extra work to go above and beyond the minimum.
“These students are continuing a tradition that goes back more than 100 years and includes many fantastic students and great work. I’m just trying to help them do whatever journalism they want to produce, to steer them and encourage them, and this is totally the result of committed students doing great work to represent Grand Junction High School.”
Editor in Chief Ashley Guddat led the way with four awards (three second-place honors and a third-place honor).
“We have always been a really strong newspaper on the Western Slope, and it’s awesome to see all of our hard work get rewarded,” Guddat said.
“It was super exciting when we learned we had won.”
Guddat, who graduated last week, was especially proud of the newspaper’s productivity, given that it was under the supervision of a new adviser and added many new staff members who quickly adjusted to the organization’s output and expectations.
Next year will feature even more turnover, as Guddat estimated that 75% of Orange and Black staff members this past school year were seniors as well.
Despite some difficulties the paper might face as it finds its footing with a new editor in chief (rising senior Izzy Cornelison) and staff, she believes the framework in place and the tradition of the organization will help the new-look Orange and Black succeed.
“(Cornelison’s) had a lot of experience on the Orange and Black, so I think it will be a great year, but definitely a rebuilding year,” Guddat said.
“I think that we’ve had the values and skills of journalism instilled in us through Mr. Fox and our adviser before, Dr. (Megan) Fromm, so I think, even though there’s going to be a lot of new people next year, it’ll still be a strong newspaper doing its job.”
Guddat will attend college at the University of Hartford in Connecticut and major in international relations.
She plans to become involved with the school’s student newspaper, the Hartford Informer.
PANTHERS RECOGNIZED
The other Western Slope school to receive Colorado Student Media Association awards was Delta High School, which hauled in 12 print and online journalism awards.