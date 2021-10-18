A group of more than 30 people shuffled through the Grand Junction High School boys locker room in a single-file line, led by Principal Meghan Roenicke.
The cramped room was the first stop on Roenicke’s tour of the school Saturday morning.
She spoke about how the outdated communal shower hasn’t been used in years, and that there’s a window into the locker room from one of the coaches’ offices, meaning any administrative visits must be timed perfectly.
The only qualities of the room that didn’t scream, “This facility was built in the 1950s,” were the lockers themselves.
The tone had been set from the start for visitors who might not have known the condition of the school. Saturday’s tour, the second the school hosted this month, was one of the school administration’s final attempts to make a case for Mesa County voters to approve a $115 million bond for a new building.
“We have people who showed up today and said, ‘Oh, it looks fine. It looks beautiful.’ From the outside, it looks great, but you can’t see all the structural damage from the outside and you can’t see some of the things that are putting our kids at a disadvantage from the outside,” Roenicke said.
“Everybody’s an expert on education because they all went to school, but how many people have been back in the schools, really, and seen what the classrooms look like? I think it’s a great opportunity to get people in.”
SHORTCOMINGS
Roenicke led the group throughout the school, from the auxiliary gym, which would be kept and emphasize middle school and community sports if the bond passes, to the current gym, which would not remain, to the auditorium, which would be replaced by a similarly sized auditorium in the new school.
Roenicke said that the auditorium is used for theatrical productions by community organizations, not just Grand Junction students, so a new auditorium would be beneficial.
Additionally, Roenicke showed visitors some of the school’s classrooms used for CTE (career and technical education) classes, noting that the fashion and design classroom was one of few classrooms at the school to have proper storage space for students’ items.
In the CTE classroom that prepares students for the food industry, such as those interested in becoming cooks, Roenicke noted that the room bore little resemblance to any professional kitchen.
Numerous times, Roenicke mentioned one of the most common complaints about the school’s design: too many entrances and exits, which are a security hazard.
Additionally, some classrooms are right next to parking lots with no barriers, leaving students vulnerable to vehicles smashing through the walls. Roenicke said there have been instances of students intentionally ramming their vehicles into the school.
Grand Junction’s west campus building –– which students must cross Fifth Street to reach –– features a classroom that is missing a wall, with a bookshelf taking its place. A different classroom in the building, according to Roenicke, “smells like a guinea pig’s cage.”
Roenicke emphasized the school’s curriculum benefits to visitors, such as its status as the only school in the Grand Valley to offer college-level physiology and anatomy, and that the structures are what need replacing.
For example, if the school wanted to make any changes to its physiology and anatomy building, it would have to overhaul the building to bring it up to code.
“It’s been great to show families that are coming in that, yes, you’re going to hear that this building needs replacing, but it’s also got some really amazing things going on in it,” Roenicke said. “I love having people come visit this school.”
NARROW FOCUS
Ballot Issue 4B on the November ballot allocated $144.5 million to the project, with $29.5 million coming from grant money and leftover funds from the 2017 bond.
Former Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, now a co-chair for Citizens for District 51, is a vocal supporter of passing 4B, and he’s hopeful that the bond will be passed because of the precise language of the District 51 school board’s proposition.
“I think they hit four really important things: One, it’s a single-issue question that’s just Grand Junction High School; two, the money that’s in the ballot question is only going to be spent on Grand Junction High School; three, if, in fact, the high school comes in under budget, which I think is distinctly likely; any excess money goes to pay the bonds down; four, once the bonds are paid off, the tax goes away,” Foster said.
“Now you’re saying to people, ‘OK, we agree Grand Junction High School has to be replaced. At the end of the day, you’ve got to pay for it, and much like you or I when we build a house or a commercial building, you end up financing it and paying for it over years. Interest rates are low, so it’s the right time in the functionality, but it’s also a propitious time because interest rates are so low.”
Foster’s support for the bond stems from what he sees as a “fatal flaw” in the school’s original construction.
“I was talking to somebody the other day whose dad was around when they built it back in the ’50s, and he said that, at the time, there was a big debate because they were planning on not putting pilings underneath that high school,” Foster said. “It was the raging point at that time. They obviously made the decision not to put them there … Now you have pretty significant structural problems with the high school.”
TOO MUCH?
Kevin McCarney, chair of the Mesa County Republican Party, agrees that Grand Junction High School needs to be replaced. He’s familiar with the school’s athletic facilities because of his past as a referee and has visited other areas of the school.
However, McCarney is against the bond because of its scale.
“Normally, a school right now’s average cost is about $65-70 million, and they’re asking for $115 million,” McCarney said. “They also have $20 million left over from the bond that they used to build Orchard Mesa Middle School. … I’ve seen a lot about how it’s only $3 a month for the average household. My worry is the regular folks. Right now, inflation is costing them $200 a month more now than it was last year, and then we’re going to add another $3 here and another $3 there.
“The regular folks are being hammered right now, and we’re coming back and saying, ‘Hey, build us a Taj Mahal school instead of a functional school.’ ”
McCarney also cited his concern for how much of the tax burden will be placed upon businesses because of the Gallagher Amendment.
He believes a better alternative would be for the school board to seek public support rather than tax resources.
“I’m a huge believer in public-private partnerships,” McCarney said.
“I wish that the school board would have collaborated with the Chamber of Commerce and set up a partnership where people could donate into a capital campaign fund.
“If you get the community involved and behind it instead of just coming and saying, ‘We’re going to take more of your tax dollars,’ if you get the community and businesses involved in raising money that way, you’d get more buy-in.”